Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

The wait goes on…

Video game developers Rockstar have finally confirmed the official release date for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, but it is not what fans were hoping for.

The next instalment in the immensely successful series was supposed to come out late 2025, however, GTA VI has been hit with a delay.

In a statement on their website, Rockstar said: “Hi everyone,

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

“Sincerely, Rockstar Games.”

GTA VI will be the eighth game in the series, with its predecessor, GTA V, releasing all the way back in 2013.

It has gone on to be the second-best-selling video game of all time, selling 210,000,000 copies across multiple gaming consoles.

And with the launch of GTA Online, Rockstar has pocketed an estimated $8.6 billion in revenue.