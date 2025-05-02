Search icon

News

02nd May 2025

Rockstar finally confirm official release date for Grand Theft Auto VI but fans are fuming

Sean Crosbie

The wait goes on…

Video game developers Rockstar have finally confirmed the official release date for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto VI, but it is not what fans were hoping for.

The next instalment in the immensely successful series was supposed to come out late 2025, however, GTA VI has been hit with a delay.

In a statement on their website, Rockstar said: “Hi everyone,

“Grand Theft Auto VI is now set to release on May 26, 2026.

“We are very sorry that this is later than you expected. The interest and excitement surrounding a new Grand Theft Auto has been truly humbling for our entire team. We want to thank you for your support and your patience as we work to finish the game.

“With every game we have released, the goal has always been to try and exceed your expectations, and Grand Theft Auto VI is no exception. We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve.

“We look forward to sharing more information with you soon.

“Sincerely, Rockstar Games.”

GTA VI will be the eighth game in the series, with its predecessor, GTA V, releasing all the way back in 2013.

It has gone on to be the second-best-selling video game of all time, selling 210,000,000 copies across multiple gaming consoles.

And with the launch of GTA Online, Rockstar has pocketed an estimated $8.6 billion in revenue.

Topics:

Grand Theft Auto 6

RELATED ARTICLES

Gaming industry ‘hopes’ GTA 6 will be $100

Gaming

Gaming industry ‘hopes’ GTA 6 will be $100

By Ryan Price

GTA 6 predicted to make $1 billion in pre-orders alone

Gaming

GTA 6 predicted to make $1 billion in pre-orders alone

By Ryan Price

Grand Theft Auto VI could be released sooner than expected as publisher handed huge boost

Gaming

Grand Theft Auto VI could be released sooner than expected as publisher handed huge boost

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

keir starmer

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

London

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

Housing

Pensioner expertly breaks down why younger generation will never own homes

By Charlie Herbert

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the best thriller movies of the past 10 years is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

keir starmer

Starmer responds after Reform secure shock victory in UK by-election

By Sean Crosbie

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

London

Tourists charged £899 for two packets of sweets at Oxford Street candy shop

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says ‘no one did more than US’ to win World War Two

By Sean Crosbie

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

Clueless

I Kissed A Girl singer Jill Sobule dies as tributes pour in for legendary pop star

By Sean Crosbie

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

BBC

BBC push to change FA Cup final kick off time

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

IKEA

Subway hilariously trolls IKEA on opening day of its new flagship store on Oxford Street 

By JOE

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 449

By Charlie Herbert

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

Affiliate

This is how to get Haim tickets for their 2025 tour dates in the UK and US

By Jonny Yates

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

David Harbour

David Harbour says Stranger Things co-stars were ‘crying their eyes out’ over series finale

By Stephen Porzio

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

Horror

One of the best sci-fi movies of the decade is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

Affiliate

Save yourself an Italy trip by making your own home pizzas with on sale table top oven

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories