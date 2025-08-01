Search icon

01st Aug 2025

Rock star Dave Edmunds in critical condition after ‘dying in wife’s arms’

Erin McLaughlin

Dave Edmunds suffered a cardiac arrest

Rock star Dave Edmunds is critically ill in hospital following a cardiac arrest, which has left him with brain damage.

The 81-year-old is best known for his Christmas number one hit I Hear You Knocking.

It is believed he died before being revived by a nurse at his home in Monmouthshire.

Edmunds’ wife, Cici, took to Facebook to share an emotional update on Dave’s health, saying: “He died in my arms while I desperately tried to keep him alive.”

Cici goes on to explain that his nurse was “pumping away really hard performing heavy CPR,” before adding: “She shouts out Cici I’m gonna stop, Dave is gone. He is dead Cici.”

However, Cici explained that she refused to give up on her husband and hoped for a miraculous intervention to get her husband back alive.

She continued: “I’m still wiping fluid off his body parts, especially his mouth to clear his airways. Every second is vital. So no time for emotions here.

“But oh boy I’m in shock and extremely ill health end myself as most of you wonder [sic.] kindhearted friends [and] loved ones know.”

Cici’s still in shock and believes to have suffered PTSD from the horrific experience.

“He very clearly has brain damage and severe memory loss etc. And the risk of yet another major cardiac arrest is high. And if that occurs there is no chance for Dave,” she added.

Finally, Cici thanks everyone for their “support and well wishes”.

Dave began his career years ago when he was just a teenager, playing alongside his older brother Geoff in the Edmunds Bros Duo and the Stompers, later called the Heartbeats, before moving to the 99ers.

After that, he joined Crick Feathers’ Hill-Bills on lead guitar before becoming the frontman of his first band with the Raiders, a trio which he helped form in 1961, alongside bass player Brian ‘Rockhouse’ Davies and drummer Ken Collier.

It was with Love Sculpture, which was formed by the core members of his previous band Human Beans, that Edmunds had his first chart topper with their reworking of composer Khachaturian’s Sabre Dance.

Edmund’s Christmas solo hit, I Hear You Knocking, topped the charts in 1970, following Love Sculpture’s split.


