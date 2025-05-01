Robert De Niro’s daughter Airyn comes out as transgender

She revealed she began hormone therapy late last year.

Robert De Niro’s daughter, Airyn, has come out as transgender.

She made the revelation in her first interview since beginning hormone replacement therapy last year.

The 29-year-old is the daughter of De Niro, who welcomed her and her twin brother, Julian, with his ex-partner Toukie Smith.

Airyn said seeing trans women be ‘honest and open’ online made her realise it wasn’t ‘too late’ for her.

She told Them that said she wanted to publicly address her transition for one specific reason: “There’s a difference between being visible and being seen.

“I don’t think I’ve been seen yet.”

When in high school, Airyn came out as a gay man, saying she never felt as though she fit in.

She explained: “I was always told I was too much of something or not enough of something growing up: Too big, not skinny enough,” she said. “Not Black enough, not white enough. Too feminine, not masculine enough. It was never just, ‘You’re just right, just the way you are.’

“I think a big part of [my transition] is also the influence Black women have had on me. I think stepping into this new identity, while also being more proud of my Blackness, makes me feel closer to them in some way.”

Additionally, in the interview, Airyn said she doesn’t see herself as a nepo baby.

She revealed that despite her mega famous father, she recently had two unsuccessful auditions for video game League of Legends.

The 29-year-old hopes to expand the canon of modern ‘it’ girls by being in the public eye other trans stars like model Alex Consani and Euphoria star Hunter Schafer.

“I wasn’t brought up having a side part in one of dad’s movies or going to business meetings or attending premieres.

“My dad was very big on us finding our own sort of path. ‘I would want [success] to happen on my own merit,” she added.