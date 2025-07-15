Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

Search icon

15th Jul 2025

Erin McLaughlin

Robbie Williams has shared a heartbreaking update on his mum Janet’s dementia decline as he admitted he “isn’t ready for it”.

The Take That singer’s mum got diagnosed with dementia last November.

Robbie has recently admitted that his beloved mother no longer recognises him.

The singer spoke openly about his mother’s battle against dementia during a recent concert while on tour in Germany, when he confessed that he “wasn’t ready for it”. Robbie also didn’t shy away from discussing his father, Pete’s, Parkinson’s diagnosis, explaining he was fighting “fear and panic” over the entire situation, per the Mirror.

Robbie shared that his mum “doesn’t know who I am anymore”, explaining: “My mother has dementia and she doesn’t know who I am anymore. She doesn’t know where she is anymore.”

He continued: “My dad has Parkinson’s and he can’t leave the house. He used to sing with me every night on stage, he would come out, steal the show and be charming and then wander backstage for a glass of red wine. Now he can’t leave the house,” per The Sun.

The Angels singer also revealed that his wife Ayda’s mum is also battling several ill health diagnoses, including lupus, Parkinson’s, and cancer.

Robbie went on to speak about the reality of his mum’s journey ahead, explaining: “It’s a strange place to be.

“I’m not ready for it.”

It was only last year when he admitted he didn’t know how to cope with the situation and with the wavering health of both his parents.

“The truth is that I’m very busy and I’m not dealing with the situation as I should. I don’t really know how to do it, it’s an incredibly complicated thing,” Robbie told The Mirror.

He went on to say: “But I prefer not to go into details, You know, if I say something, they might read it, and then I would have to answer a lot of questions.

“Let’s put it this way: we are all human beings, with our difficulties, and I am trying to deal with mine.”

Robbie’s biopic, Better Man, which was released last year, features themes of love and loss, touching on his relationship with his late grandmother, who also had dementia.

