Robbie Williams’ concert cancelled due to public safety concerns

Robbie Williams posted a statement on social media

Robbie Williams took to his social media to announce that one of his upcoming shows in Turkey has been cancelled by public officials.

The Angels singer (51) was due to perform at Istanbul’s Atakoy Marina on Tuesday (October 7).

However, the singer has now announced that the last show of his Britpop tour won’t be going ahead.

He apologised to his fans in a statement posted on Instagram.

The statement read: “I’m extremely sorry that I will not be able to perform in Istanbul next week.

“City authorities have cancelled the show, in the interests of public safety.

“The last thing I would ever want to do is to jeopardise the safety of my fans, their safety and security come first.”

He continued: “We were very excited to be playing Istanbul for the first time and purposely chose the city as the final show of the BRITPOP tour.

“To end this epic run of dates in front of my Turkish fans was my dream, given the close connections my family have with this wonderful country.

“To everyone in Istanbul who wanted to join the 1.2 million people who have shared this phenomenal tour this year with us, I am deeply sorry. We were so looking forward to this show but the decision to cancel it was beyond our control.”

The Britpop Tour marks Robbie’s fourteenth concert tour, supporting his forthcoming thirteenth studio album, Britpop.

The tour first kicked off in Edinburgh in May, with the last show being held in Athens on Thursday night.

Robbie’s album had been due for release on October 10, however, last month it was announced that the release date had been pushed back by four months.

Those who had pre-ordered the album received an email stating: “Due to scheduling changes, Britpop will now be released on February 6, 2026,” per Metro.

It was only last week that the singer spoke out on his diagnosis with a neurological condition.

Robbie revealed he had been suffering from ‘inside tourettes’ for years during an appearance on Paul Whitehouse and Dr Mine Conkbayir’s podcast, I’m ADHD! No You’re Not.

“I’ve just realised that I have Tourette’s, but they don’t come out,” the singer explained regarding his ‘tics’.

“They are intrusive thoughts that happen. I was just walking down the road the other day, and I realised that these intrusive thoughts are inside Tourette’s. It just doesn’t come out.”

He also spoke about having been previously diagnosed with ADHD and depression.

The singer went on to explain how he’s become an expert at masking how he is actually feeling while performing.

“You would think that a stadium full of people professing their love to you would work, but whatever it is, inside me, I cannot hear it. This tour in particular, as a 51-year-old, I’ve approached it differently because I seem to be in the space to approach things differently,” Robbie explained.

“I have a very complicated relationship with touring and performing live. People say: ‘Oh, you’re going on tour? You must be really, really excited.’ Not really. I’m terrified. I mask, like I’m an Olympian at masking.”

He continued: “I will look full of bravado and look pompous and look smug and do these grand gestures, which have worked for me because they put my face on the poster and people still buy tickets, but actually what’s happening is I feel like the opposite of that all the time, most of the time.”