15th Sep 2025

Ricky Hatton’s family release heartbreaking statement after boxing legend’s death

Nina McLaughlin

Ricky Hatton's former trainer leaves heartbreaking apology outside boxer's home

The world champion boxer died yesterday aged 46

Ricky Hatton’s former trainer has left a heartbreaking apology outside the world champion’s home following his tragic death yesterday (14 September) aged 46.

The Stockport-born boxing world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found, and the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

In the wake of the news, tributes poured for the boxing great.

Hatton’s family have issued a heartbreaking statement via Greater Manchester Police.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard,” the statement begins.

Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

“To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions – a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.”

Hatton’s brother, Matthew, also shared a collage of images on X, alongside the words: “I love you Richard. See you on the other side.”

Hatton’s former trainer, Billy Graham, has also paid tribute in a heartbreaking note outside Hatton’s home.

Graham, known as ‘The Preacher’, was Hatton’s trainer from his pro debut in 1997 up until 2008, a stint covering 45 fights.

The pair then fell out, but would later reconcile in 2015, with Hatton reduced to tears upon seeing Graham at a 10-year anniversary party to celebrate the victory over Kostya Tszyu.

Stuck onto a bouquet of flowers left outside Hatton’s house, a note read: “Sorry I wasn’t there for you. Love Billy (The Preacher) x.”

Others also paid tribute to Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton.

Notably, former rival and legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao paid tribute to Hatton, saying “We shared unbelievable moments.”

He said in a statement:  “I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ricky Hatton. He was not only a great fighter inside the ring but also a brave and kind man in life.

“We shared unforgettable moments in boxing history and I will always honor the respect and sportsmanship he showed. Ricky fought bravely, not just in the ring, but in his journey through life.”

“He truly had a good fight, and we are all blessed to have been part of his wonderful journey. My prayers and deepest condolences go out to the Hatton family and all his loved ones. May the Lord give you strength and comfort in this difficult time. May he rest in peace.”

