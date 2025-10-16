Search icon

News

16th Oct 2025

Ricky Hatton’s cause of death revealed as inquest opens

SportsJOE

The boxing great was found dead on September 14th

Ricky Hatton’s cause of death has been confirmed as suicide, an inquest heard on Thursday morning.

Coroner Alison Mutch announced the cause of death after an inquest was opened at South Manchester Coroners’ Court.

She told the court that the boxing great was found unresponsive in his bedroom on September 14 by his manager Paul Speak. 

The court heard how Hatton ‘appeared well’ when he was last seen by his family on September 12, but the day after did not attend an event as expected.

Hatton’s funeral was on October 12 at Manchester Cathedral. 

Nicknamed ‘The Hitman’, Hatton held several world championship belts across a 15-year career at super-lightweight and welterweight level.

Topics:

Ricky Hatton,sensitive

