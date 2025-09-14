Search icon

14th Sep 2025

Ricky Hatton found dead at home aged 46

Nina McLaughlin

Boxing world champion Ricky Hatton has died

Boxing legend Ricky Hatton has been found dead aged 46.

The Stockport-born boxing world champion was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that a body had been found, and the death is not being treated as suspicious.

A GMP spokesperson said: “We can confirm that we have found a body at an address on Bowlacre Road in Gee Cross at 6.45am today, Sunday, September 14.

“The death is not being treated as suspicious.”

A police cordon was set up around his home, but it has since been lifted.

It comes months after the star announced he was planning to return to boxing, and had a fight planned for December.

He was due to face Dubai boxer Eisa Al Dah in the Emirate on December 13.

Hatton had previously spoken about his struggles with mental health and addiction, and survived suicide attempts.

During his boxing career, Hatton won multiple world championships and UK titles.

He was named Fighter of the Year in 2005.

Hatton had not fought professionally since 2012, since he took on Vyachslav Senchenko in Manchester.

Tributes have flooded in for the legendary boxer.

Amir Khan paid tribute in an emotional post.

“Today we lost not only one of Britain’s greatest boxers, but a friend, a mentor, a warrior, Ricky Hatton,” he wrote.

“As fighters, we tell ourselves we’re strong — we train, we sweat, we take hits, we get up. But sometimes the hardest fight happens in silence, in the mind. Mental health isn’t weakness. It’s part of being human. And we must talk about it. We must reach out. We must lean on each other.

“Ricky, thank you for everything. For your fights, your moments of glory, your grit. Thank you for pushing us, showing us what’s possible. To everyone reading this: if you’re hurting or struggling, you are not alone. Talk. Reach out. Because we need more light, more compassion, more understanding.

Other tributes to the late boxing legend have come from Michael Owen, who wrote: “RIP Ricky Hatton. What a guy. And what a fighter. Incredibly sad news.”

Jake Paul penned: “Rest in peace to Ricky “The Hitman” Hatton. Boxing lost a great one way too young, one the greatest British fighters of all time.”

