RFK Jr says that he’ll reveal the ’cause of autism’ in September

‘I do believe that autism comes from vaccines’

Robert F Kennedy Jr said he will reveal what he claims are the “causes” of autism at a news conference this month.

Donald Trump’s US health secretary has launched an inquiry into the root of the neurological condition, which is also widely believed to be partially influenced by genetics.

Kennedy said during a cabinet meeting last week: “We’re finding interventions, certain interventions now that are clearly, almost certainly causing autism.

“And we’re going to be able to address those in September,” per the Telegraph.

US President Trump responded by pointing out a rise in autism diagnoses, adding: “There has to be something artificially causing this, meaning a drug or something… we’re going to do some things.”

Back in July 2023, when Kennedy was still a Democratic presidential hopeful, he told Fox News: “I do believe that autism comes from vaccines.”

Andrew Wakefield was the first one to draw a link between the MMR vaccine and autism. His 1998 study was later deemed fraudulent, which led him to be barred from practising medicine in the UK.

Kennedy’s claims come as his Make America Healthy Again movement remains inactive in a battle with the head of the Centre for Disease Control, after she was let go by the White House.

The chief of America’s top public health agency is refusing to leave after she allegedly clashed with Kennedy over vaccine policy.

Dr Susan Monarez’ lawyers have stated that she can only be fired directly by Donald Trump himself. In the meantime, the White House have said she had been let go on Wednesday.

It comes less than a month after she was confirmed by the Senate to lead the Centres for Disease Control (CDC), and just days after Mr Kennedy allegedly tried to get her out.

Four other senior scientists had also quit the agency, reportedly due to Mr Kennedy’s leadership and his stance on vaccines.