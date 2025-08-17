Search icon

17th Aug 2025

Rescue centre says it’s at ‘breaking point’ as heatwave leaves dozens of hedgehogs sick

Sammi Minion

“It’s a killer, no doubt about it”

An animal rescue centre in East Yorkshire says it is almost at full capacity after having to take in more than 50 hedgehogs suffering from dehydration.

Carers at Wolds Hedgehog Rescue, based in Driffield, East Yorkshire, say the intense heat has caused the overheated hogs to drink from puddles that contain parasitic fluke eggs.

The eggs can have fatal effects on hedgehogs if not caught in time.

Since the hospital is at full capacity, they’re worried they may not be able to treat all the affected animals.

Anna Day is in charge of running hedgehog medical opeations in Driffield, and has told the BBC of the severity of the current situation caused by fluke eggs.

She said: “It’s a killer, no doubt about it, and it drives them absolutely demented” before adding that the hedgehogs are “just coming in thick and fast, mainly because of the heat.”

There are fears that the impacts of the heatwave are being felt by other species too.

A spokesperson for The Yorkshire Wildlife Trust said: “There are already fewer dragonflies and damselflies, a significant food source for many birds and other aquatic wildlife, and pools and ponds have dried up entirely, removing a vital source of water for birds and mammals alike to drink, bathe and cool down.”

The good news is that there are plenty of simple solutions that can be done at home to make life safer for hedgehogs and other creatures during periods of intense heat.

These have been laid out by the chief executive of the British Hedgehog Preservation Society who said: “It’s such a simple action, but placing shallow dishes of clean water around your garden can be a lifeline to thirsty garden wildlife – keep them topped up and add a few pebbles so insects can perch and safely drink too.”

