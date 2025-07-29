Search icon

News

29th Jul 2025

Reform Party says they would repeal ‘dystopian’ Online Safety Act

Erin McLaughlin

Nigel Farage and Zia Yusuf will find other ways to protect children, while admitting to not knowing how

Reform UK has promised it would repeal the Online Safety Act, claiming that the measures taken to push social media companies to limit false and potentially harmful content make the UK “a borderline dystopian state”.

Nigel Farage and his close confidant Zia Yusuf spent a lot of time discussing the new act, which came into force last week, at a press conference in Westminster billed as discussing crime.

They particularly discussed its approach towards social media, per The Guardian.

Farage used the discussion on the new act to double down on migration. Claiming that the arrival of people from certain countries and certain cultures was to blame for an increase in the number of rapes and sexual assaults in the UK.

Farage and Yusuf claim a Reform government would immediately repeal the Online Safety Act and seek alternative ways to protect children from harmful online content; however, they admitted to not yet knowing how to.

“So much of the act is massive overreach and plunges this country into a borderline dystopian state,” said Yusuf, who now leads a team looking for efficiencies in councils the party runs.

Yusuf goes on to claim that the power given to Ofcom, a media regulator, to moderate harmful content “forces social media companies to censor anti-government speech”.

“Any student of history will know that the way countries slip into this sort of authoritarian regime is through legislation that cloaks tyranny inside the warm fuzz of safety and security and hopes nobody reads the small print,” Yusuf continued.

Yusuf goes on to say that parts of the act intended to protect children from harmful content, such as age verification, are pointless, as children could simply use VPN proxy servers to log in as if they were outside of the UK.

When Farage was asked how Reform would then protect children, he admitted he did not know how, but said his party had expertise which the current government do not have.

“Can I stand here and say that we have a perfect answer for you right now? No,” he said. “Can I say that as a party, we have more access to some of the best tech brains, not just in the country, but in the world? That I can say to you.”

When Prime Minister Starmer was asked about the act before meeting in Scotland with Donald Trump, Starmer said it was “not censoring anyone” and the sole purpose of the act was to protect children from harmful content, particularly about suicide.

Starmer added that the UK has had free speech “for a very long time,” adding: “We’re very, very proud of it, we will protect it forever.”

Topics:

Nigel Farage,Online safety,Online Safety Act,Reform UK

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

Online Safety Act

Over 50 porn websites found with no age verification despite new online child protection law

By JOE

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act reaches 280,000 signatures after new rules come into place

Online Safety Act

Petition to repeal Online Safety Act reaches 280,000 signatures after new rules come into place

By Sean Crosbie

Reform’s membership ‘falls by almost 10,000 in a month’

Headline

Reform’s membership ‘falls by almost 10,000 in a month’

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

Actor

The Dark Knight Rises actor Alon Abutbul dies aged 60

By Sammi Minion

New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

New York

New York gunman intended to target NFL but went to wrong office, mayor says

By JOE

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

Beyonce

Donald Trump calls for Beyonce’s prosecution for supporting Kamala Harris

By Sammi Minion

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

Black Sabbath

Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral date confirmed as procession to pass through Birmingham

By Erin McLaughlin

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

Alcohol

UK village where alcohol has been banned for 120 years

By JOE

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

cancel culture

People call for Ed Sheeran to be ‘cancelled’ after he’s pictured drinking pint with Johnny Depp

By JOE

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

Interview

New thriller movie from In Bruges director gets exciting first plot details

By Stephen Porzio

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

Avengers

Ebon Moss-Bachrach on whether his Avengers co-stars could appear in The Bear

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

Netflix

Netflix is about to remove one of the best action thriller movies of the 21st century

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

News

Age verification systems on adult websites can be bypassed in seconds

By Sammi Minion

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

PayPal

Americans are being encouraged to pay off the US national debt via PayPal

By Ava Keady

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson’s documentary about legendary pub is airing on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

Labour

UK will recognise Palestinian state by September unless Israel meets certain conditions, Starmer says

By Sammi Minion

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

action

One of the best sci-fi movies of the 21st century is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 57

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories