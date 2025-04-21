Reason why Pope Francis will not be buried in Vatican after his death

The pontiff will break tradition once more.

Pope Francis will not be buried in the Vatican following his death on Easter Sunday.

The Vatican announced the news of his passing on Easter Monday.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement in a statement, saying: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

However, Pope Francis will not be buried in the Vatican, as is usually tradition.

Speaking to Mexican broadcaster N+ in 2023 he revealed his decision to break from the tradition.

He will instead be buried in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore in Rome, which is where he would pray before and after trips abroad.

This decision will make him the first pontiff in 100 years to break from tradition.

He said: “The place is already prepared. I wish to be buried in St. Mary Major.”

The Pope was 88 years of age when he passed.

He had struggled with illness for quite some time before his death.

While a papal funeral is traditionally an extravagant affair, Pope Francis recently made plans to bring the entire thing down a few notches.

Additionally, he has scrapped the tradition of placing the Pope’s body on a raised platform for public viewing.

Instead, mourners will pay their respects while his body remains inside a coffin, lid removed.

Following his death a new Pope will need to be elected.

The College of Cardinals will gather in the Vatican for what is known as a conclave.