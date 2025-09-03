Search icon

03rd Sep 2025

Reason why Liam Reardon and Mille Court ended their relationship

Kat O'Connor

Liam Reardon and Millie Court ended their relationship for a second time

Love Island 2021 winners Liam Reardon and Millie Court reportedly ended their relationship for a second time during the summer.

The reality stars, who had been in an on-off relationship since 2021, reportedly broke up at the end of the summer.

According to MailOnline, Liam was the one to end their relationship.

Liam was “no longer feeling it” towards the end of their romance and decided to call it quits.

Insiders claim their long-distance relationship was too much for the pair to uphold.

One insider told The Sun: “Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.

“But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.”

However, their friends are hoping this is just another blip and the pair will eventually get back together.

Millie and Liam split in the summer of 2022, but were back together by Easter 2023.

“Obviously, they’ve worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip, as it’s all still very fresh.

“But right now they are spending time apart. Everyone who loves them hopes they can work it out.”

The pair’s joint podcast is now up in the air, but neither has commented on the split publicly.

Liam and Millie met on the 2021 series of Love Island and were crowned the winners, taking home a €50,000 prize.

Liam Reardon,Love Island,Millie Court

