Reality star Vicky Pattison dubbed ‘disgusting’ for action with beloved dogs

The Strictly star was blasted for her actions.

Reality star Vicky Pattison has been dubbed ‘disgusting’ for her actions with her beloved dog.

The Geordie Shore and Strictly alumna has been blasted for her actions with her pets Max and Milo, whom she adopted with her husband, Ercan Ramadan.

While she often posts snaps of the pets to her 5.5 million Instagram followers, a recent collaboration with dog food brand Butternut Box hasn’t gone down so well…

A video for the collab showed the I’m a Celeb winner sitting on an outdoor bench with her mouth wide open as her Labrador licks around her face.

“I can’t help it,” she defended.

“And like, you know, it makes them happy,” she added.

The 37-year-old may not have seen any harm in the interaction; however, it sparked an array of comments from her followers.

“I love my dogs like my kids but nooooooo, I couldn’t,” wrote one user.

Another asked: “What. Did. I. Just. See.”

On the other hand, one user commented: “Only dog owners understand!”

“Team dog kissed,” said another.

Do you think it’s the purrfect display of affection, or is it utterly howl-rrific?