03rd May 2025

Reality star Kirk Medas dies aged 33

Sean Crosbie

He had spent two weeks in hospital.

Reality TV star Kirk Medas has died at the age of 33.

Medas was the star of MTV’s ‘Floribama Shore’ and died from liver failure on Friday, May 2, his father confirmed to TMZ.

He had been in hospital since April 18, suffering from a severe case of necrotising pancreatitis.

This condition causes the pancreas to become so inflamed that the organ starts to suffer tissue death.

Medas’ Floribama Shore co-star Aimee Hall paid tribute to him online, saying: “We are all trying to process this unimaginable loss.

“Kirk was the glue that held us all together.

“He loved each and every one of us so deeply, with a heart bigger than this world… One sweet day, I know we’ll all be together again.

“Until then, I’ll miss him every single day.”

She had previously made a plea online for fans to support Medas while he was in hospital.

Her post to Instagram read: “Our friend Kirk has been in the ICU for over two weeks now, battling a severe case of necrotizing pancreatitis.

“He’s currently on a ventilator, and the situation is incredibly serious.

“Kirk does not have medical insurance, and his sweet, strong mother has created a GoFundMe to help with the overwhelming expenses. If you’re able to give, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Topics:

mtv

