Real reason why Queen Camilla wore a black veil to meet the Pope

King Charles III broke a centuries-old tradition with Pope Leo XIV

Last Thursday (October 23), King Charles III made history by being the first royal to break a centuries-old tradition with Pope Leo XIV in the Sistine Chapel.

It was the first time that a UK monarch and the Pope prayed together in approximately 500 years.

However, this was not what drew the most attention, since many royal fans appeared more captivated by Camilla’s unconventional attire, especially her interesting choice of headwear.

Camilla was wearing an all-black ensemble, complete with a black veil draped over her head and shoulders.

The headpiece she wore is known as a mantilla, a lace veil traditionally worn by women during Catholic services, and to this day considered proper protocol for female dignitaries meeting the Pope.

Even though Camilla’s attire may have seemed out of place at first glance, it actually adhered to a long-standing tradition followed by previous first ladies.

Many may think it would be more appropriate to wear a white ensemble when meeting the pontiff, however, only select royals from Catholic nations are permitted to do so.

This privilege, also known as Le privilège blanc in French, applies to the queens of Spain and Belgium, the Grand Duchess of Luxembourg, and the Princess of Monaco.

Despite Camilla adhering to royal protocol, the internet had lots to say about her headdress, mocking its design.

Some pointed out it resembled a ‘crown of thorns’, with one social media user writing: “If the intention was to mimic the crown of thorns, then it’s nothing short of mockery and blasphemy,” per Tyla.

Someone else wrote: “A historic event, but what IS the Queen wearing?”

Others couldn’t resist joking that the Queen’s ensemble looked strikingly similar to a Halloween costume.

“Awww, Camilla wore her Halloween costume to meet the Pope, how sweet,” one user wrote.