Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to be the next Batman

He could also play a convincing Bane.

Apart from James Bond, there’s hardly a more coveted role in Hollywood than Batman himself and hundreds of actors have named it as their dream job.

However, just looking at the likes of Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale and Michael Keaton – to don the cowl and cape you really have to be a special talent.

Now the star of one of 2023’s biggest TV shows, Reacher, has thrown his presumably quite large hat into the ring: Alan Ritchson.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson wants to be Batman

Ritchson, who has already featured in superhero titles such as Smallville (where he played Aquaman) and Titans (playing Hank Hall/Hawk), has found acclaim on Prime Video’s Reacher, where he plays former U.S. Army military policeman Jack Reacher.

In a recent interview with Fortress of Solitude, the Reacher star addressed rumours that he could be tapped to play the Dark Knight in the upcoming DCU movies.

“With all the rumors flying that I’m supposed to be playing Batman, how can I knock Batman?” he said. “I would love to play Batman.”

While Pattinson is the current Bruce Wayne and will be portraying him in Matt Reeves’ The Batman sequel, DC Universe co-CEO James Gunn has said there won’t be a Pattinson crossover in his upcoming projects.

Both Reeves’s universe and the DC Universe will be separate (even though, confusingly, Reeves is developing several projects for the DC Universe too) and a new Batman will be chosen for the upcoming project The Brave and The Bold.

While the hunt is currently on for a Bruce Wayne, Ritchson would certainly provide a very different silhouette against Pattinson’s, helping them both stand out in each other’s own universe.

A bulking and broad Batman played by Ritchson would be more akin to Ben Affleck’s version of the hero in the DC Extended Universe.

Other names bandied about for the role have been Jensen Ackles, Jake Gyllenhaal, Ben Barnes and Jon Hamm.

Who knows who will end up playing the world’s greatest detective in the DCU, but the Reacher star is certainly a good fit.