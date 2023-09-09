Search icon

09th Sep 2023

Rare Bornean orangutan born at Chester Zoo in huge milestone

George McKay

orangutan

A milestone for the critically-endangered species

A rare Bornean orangutan has been born at Chester Zoo, in what is being hailed as an important moment for the critically-endangered species.

The orangutan, who was born to parents Sarikei and Willie, has been described as ‘precious’ by the primate conservationists at Chester Zoo.

They have said the birth of the orangutan is a ‘positive step in the right direction’ for the future of the at-risk species.

The International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) lists Bornean orangutans as critically endangered, making them one of the highest conservation priorities.

The majestic creatures face an uncertain future due to habitat destruction in the rainforests of Borneo, due mainly to agriculture and palm oil plantations.

This, coupled with illegal poaching and other clashes with humans like farmers, place the species on a knife’s edge.

The birth of this young orangutan is part of a European-wide conservation breeding programme designed to counter the declining population of the apes.

Head of Mammals at Chester Zoo said: “The birth of an animal that’s so rare is always something to celebrate.

“Seeing the new baby in the arms of mum Sarikei is incredibly special, because she’s a great mum and has spent the first few days cradling her baby closely, feeding it regularly, and building close bonds, all the signs are great so far.

“With the newborn just a few days old, we’ve not yet managed to clearly identify if it’s male or female [but] what’s most important is that there’s another healthy Bornean orangutan on the planet.

“To have a new addition within the international conservation breeding programme that’s working to safeguard the species’ future is a hugely positive step n

