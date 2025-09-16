Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

She’s received an abundance of messages

The Good Morning Britain presenter spoke openly on Monday’s show that she would stay away from central London with her son over the weekend for safety reasons.

Ranvir Singh has since revealed how she was urged to quit Good Morning Britain after receiving plenty of “hate” in response to her on-air remarks regarding last weekend’s Unite the Kingdom march.

The presenter (47) explained during Monday’s show that the tone and the scale of Saturday’s (13 September) far-right rally made her reconsider her plans to travel with her son.

She told viewers: “It actually made me sad, because I think, I should be allowed to go into London and feel safe. You know, I live here, it’s my place.

“But I didn’t, I didn’t take my son in, that made me sad.

“You know, the fact that you think, ‘oh, it’s not safe for my little brown boy to be in London’ is a sad thing. But there you go, pragmatic.”

Singh then went on to describe an encounter she had at her local station before the protest took place, which she believed called attention to the need for dialogue across political divides.

While waiting in line for a coffee, Singh struck up a conversation with a man, who she described as white and very friendly, who stood in front of her, when told her he was heading to the Tommy Robinson march.

She said: “He said, ‘I’m just, I’m curious. I’m curious to know how fascist these people really are. And my brother’s a bit more far right. And I’m keeping an eye on him today.’ He said, ‘You know, I don’t know how the protest is going to go. The last one I went on was to remain during Brexit’.”

Even though the broadcaster admitted that anyone who supports Robinson makes her feel ‘deeply uncomfortable’, she stressed the importance of “feeling the pinch and still having a conversation with someone,” per the Standard.

During Saturday’s demonstration, at least 25 people were arrested and 26 officers were injured, according to the Metropolitan Police.

However, on Tuesday, Singh recalled receiving an abundance of messages after sharing her viewpoint on ITV on Monday morning.

Presenter Susanna Reid said: “You’ve received a lot of feedback on that.”

To which Singh replied: “A lot of reaction, 50/50 I’d say. 50% lots of hate directed at me, wanting me to resign and things like that. It’s what happens when you speak out on anything like that.

“But half of people saying thank you for saying what you said because it resonated. And I just want to mention somebody called Wendy who’s DM’d me and is reflective of the vast majority in the middle, and I massively appreciate her getting in touch.”

Singh then read out the viewer’s message: “Saw you on the TV, you were talking about the march that happened on Saturday. I’m sorry that you felt like you couldn’t do what you wanted to do that day. Me and my husband went to the March on Saturday.

“We just wanted to say that we are not racists or far-right. We’re just a normal couple that live in West Sussex with our 21-year-old. We do not follow Tommy Robinson, but he was the one who organised the march. If it was organised by someone else, we still would have gone.

“People have got to the point where we’re not happy with the country the way it is or the way it’s going. Yes, we’re not happy about people coming over in boats, but they could be coming from Norwegian countries, and we still would have a problem with it.”

Singh explained that it was precisely that conversation that she was “trying to have” on the show.

She continued: “There’s a lot of people who are just feeling frustrated. It’s difficult for someone like me to speak up on controversial subjects because you do get a lot of hate. But it’s worth doing it when 100s of people have got in touch.

“A lot of the hate towards me was saying that it was a far-right rally, but that we’re describing it as the biggest far-right rally that’s been organised by the UK in our living memory.

“The idea that a lot of people hate the fact that it’s been called a far-right rally is not my problem,” she said.

“That’s exactly the point I was making, that lots of people feel to go to things like that and follow people they might not really agree with because they don’t know where else to go with their concerns.”

Her comments came as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned the use of the Union flag “as a symbol of violence, fear and division” following the weekend’s far-right rally, which drew an estimated 110,000 to 150,000 people.

