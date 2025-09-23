RAF will confront Russian planes if they violate Nato airspace again, says foreign secretary

UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said Russia is ‘violating its most basic obligations’.

The Royal Air Force will confront Russian planes if they continue to violate Nato airspace again, says the foreign secretary.

Speaking at a UN meeting on Monday, September 22, Yvette Cooper said British pilots were ‘ready to take all steps necessary’ in protecting the Western alliance from Russia.

RAF Typhoons were deployed on the Eastern Sentry mission this week after Polish skies woke to dozens of Russian drones entering the country’s airspace overnight.

Furthermore, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk added that his armed forces would down any enemy aircraft violating the country’s territory.

Russia has inflamed tensions with Nato this week following further breaches in both Estonian and Romanian airspace.

Speaking at the meeting, Cooper further warned Putin that he risked ‘direct armed confrontation between Nato and Russia.’

“These latest acts are dangerous and reckless at worst.

“They are a deliberate attempt to undermine the territorial integrity of sovereign nations and European security,” said Foreign Secretary.

She added: “Our alliance is defensive… we stand ready to take all steps necessary to defend Nato’s skies and Nato territory.

“And if we need to confront planes that are operating in Nato airspace without permission, then we will do so.”

The special session of the UN was called by Estonia after three Russian MiG-31 jets entered its airspace for 12 minutes last week.

Nato gathered fighter jets to escort the aircraft out of its territory without incident.

Alert levels have been raised on the eastern border after 21 Russian drones crossed into Poland during a bombardment of neighbouring Ukraine.

The Polish Prime Minister added: “I want to be very clear. We will make a decision to shoot down flying objects without discussion when they violate our territory and fly over Poland. There is no room for debate here.”