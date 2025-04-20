Search icon

20th Apr 2025

RAF jets scrambled twice in 48 hours to intercept Russian warplanes

Nina McLaughlin

They were defending NATO airspace

RAF Typhoon jets were scrambled twice in less than 48 hours to intercept Russian aircraft that were approaching NATO airspace.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that on Tuesday, two Typhoons were launched from Malbork air base in response to a Russian reconnaissance aircraft over the Baltic sea.

Under two days later, two jets responded to an unidentified aircraft that came out of Kaliningrad on Thursday.

Kaliningrad is a heavily militarised enclave located between Lithuania and Poland.

The jets were stationed in Poland as part of Operation Chessman, which involves cooperation between British, Polish and Swedish forces.

It marks the first time the RAF have been called into action under the new NATO mission, which aims to bolster Europe’s defences.

The incidents come as tensions between the West and Russia continue to rise.

Downing Street have been keen to show their commitment to NATO, and are trying to convince the US to continue its military presence in Europe.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer increased defence spending to 2.5% of GDP in a move aimed to recognise the critical importance of military readiness amid heightened global uncertainty. 

Armed Forces Minister Luke Pollard told The Telegraph: “The UK is unshakeable in its commitment to Nato.

“With Russian aggression growing and security threats on the rise, we are stepping up to reassure our allies, deter adversaries and protect our national security through our plan for change.

“This mission shows our ability to operate side by side with Nato’s newest member Sweden and to defend the alliance’s airspace wherever and whenever needed, keeping us safe at home and strong abroad.”

