16th Oct 2025

Racing driver accused of raping nurse in Michael Schumacher’s home is named

The driver was a close friend of Schumacher’s son

A racing driver who is friends with Michael Schumacher’s son Mick has been accused of raping a nurse in the home of the F1 legend.

The suspect has been named by prosecutors as Australian racer Joey Mawson, according to The Sun. The 29-year-old is alleged to have attacked a nurse who cares for Schumacher, according to prosecutors.

The Sun say Mawson was a close friend and rival of Schumacher’s son Mick, and also raced against the likes of Lando Norris and George Russell. 

The complaint was filed in 2022, and the trial is reportedly scheduled for this week, according to Swiss outlet 24 Heures.

Prosecutors say that the driver raped the nurse in an upstairs bedroom after a cocktail party at Schumacher’s home in Gland, Switzerland.

Mawson has denied the charge, and claims their relationship was “close and consensual” – and that they had previously kissed at a nightclub in Geneva.

The complainant, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was part of Schumacher’s medical team following his former F1 champions skiing accident in 2013.

According to the Daily Mail, Mawson claims the complainant only complained about him two years after the alleged attack, and this also came after the Schumacher family reportedly fired her.

Mawson (right) with Schumacher’s son Mick in 2017

Documents claim that the nurse was playing pool before feeling unwell following a number of vodka cocktails.

She was then taken to a staff room, before a physiotherapist in the group helped to take her to bed with the help of the defendant.

The physio helped take her to bed “without undressing her”. Shortly afterwards, the driver is alleged to have returned to the room and raped her twice while she was unconscious.

Neither of the two medics who were there on the night in question say they heard or saw anything.

Details revealed by 24 Heures and The Australian say that none of the Schumacher family are named in the court filing.

The health of F1 legend Schumacher has been shrouded in secrecy since he was involved in a skiing accident in the French Alps in 2013.

