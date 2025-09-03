Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-Un branded ‘Axis of Evil’ as they send terrifying message to the West

They’re said to be planning to create a “New World Order”

The political leaders of China, North Korea and Russia stood together at a military parade earlier today where they sent a startling message to the West.

The lavish event was one of the largest military parades ever hosted in Chinese history was organised to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

26 world leaders — not including Donald Trump or Keir Starmer — were in attendance along with 50,000 spectators.

An array of high-tech military technology was showcased from President Xi Jinping’s arsenal including new laser weapons, hypersonic nuclear missiles, robot dogs and high tech drones.

As he stood in front of thousands of troops in Beijing’s Tianamen Square, the Chinese leader said: “Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum.”

He added that the would ensure the Chinese people “firmly stand on the right side of history.”

While Xi’s speech did make subtle references to a potential future invasion of Taiwan, his words focused mainly on China’s ambition for peace.

He touched on the importance of continuing to learn and carry forward the lessons of the Second World War, as he said: “All the countries and nations should look after each other and help each other, then we can avoid the repetition of tragedy.”

Donald Trump has already responded to Xi’s daunting message.

He took to his social media platform Truth Social to say: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

Xi was seated alongside Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, and the trio stayed in close proximity throughout the duration of the 70 minute ceremony.

Kim is the first North Korean leader to attend a Chinese parade in 66 years, which is another testament to the growing relationship between China and many of the USA’s sworn enemies.