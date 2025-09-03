Search icon

News

03rd Sep 2025

Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-Un branded ‘Axis of Evil’ as they send terrifying message to the West

Sammi Minion

They’re said to be planning to create a “New World Order”

The political leaders of China, North Korea and Russia stood together at a military parade earlier today where they sent a startling message to the West.

The lavish event was one of the largest military parades ever hosted in Chinese history was organised to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

26 world leaders — not including Donald Trump or Keir Starmer — were in attendance along with 50,000 spectators.

An array of high-tech military technology was showcased from President Xi Jinping’s arsenal including new laser weapons, hypersonic nuclear missiles, robot dogs and high tech drones.

As he stood in front of thousands of troops in Beijing’s Tianamen Square, the Chinese leader said: “Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum.”

He added that the would ensure the Chinese people “firmly stand on the right side of history.”

While Xi’s speech did make subtle references to a potential future invasion of Taiwan, his words focused mainly on China’s ambition for peace.

He touched on the importance of continuing to learn and carry forward the lessons of the Second World War, as he said: “All the countries and nations should look after each other and help each other, then we can avoid the repetition of tragedy.”

Donald Trump has already responded to Xi’s daunting message.

He took to his social media platform Truth Social to say: “Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against the United States of America.”

Xi was seated alongside Vladimir Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong-Un, and the trio stayed in close proximity throughout the duration of the 70 minute ceremony.

Kim is the first North Korean leader to attend a Chinese parade in 66 years, which is another testament to the growing relationship between China and many of the USA’s sworn enemies.

Topics:

News,Putin,world war three,Xi

RELATED ARTICLES

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

News

Legendary fashion designer Giorgio Armani has died

By Sammi Minion

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

London

Several people injured after London bus crashes into pedestrians

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

Affiliate

Popular Google Pixel Watch gets huge £110 discount in limited-time deal

By Jonny Yates

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

Elon Musk

Elon Musk’s daughter says she has ‘no desire’ to be super rich

By JOE

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

digital id

Plan to introduce digital ID’s in United Kingdom called a ‘dystopian nightmare’

By Ava Keady

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

all stars

Love Island winners Molly Smith and Tom Clare are engaged

By Ava Keady

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

The Last Dinner Party announce UK and European tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories