Search icon

News

05th Sep 2025

Putin threatens to strike Western troops in Ukraine

JOE

Putin threatens to strike Western troops in Ukraine

Foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine are ‘legitimate’ targets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Moscow in hopes of ending the conflict while continuing to strike Ukraine.

At the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said that any foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered as legal targets for strikes.

He said: “If any troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction.”

It follows 26 countries that are part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, claiming they would commit troops to Ukraine for post-war security, as announced at yesterday’s meeting in Paris.

However, the Russian leader says he sees no reason for troops to be deployed to Ukraine when there is peace. He goes on to claim that he would abide by any agreement that would put an end to the war.

Not too long ago, Moscow violated peace and security treaties, including the Budapest Memorandum, by occupying Crimea and invading Ukraine.

Topics:

Putin,Russia,Ukraine

RELATED ARTICLES

Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-Un branded ‘Axis of Evil’ as they send terrifying message to the West

News

Putin, Xi, and Kim Jong-Un branded ‘Axis of Evil’ as they send terrifying message to the West

By Sammi Minion

UK summon Russian ambassador after strikes ‘severely damage’ British council buildings in Kyiv

Russia

UK summon Russian ambassador after strikes ‘severely damage’ British council buildings in Kyiv

By Harry Warner

Russia ‘severely damages’ British Council offices in brutal attack

Russia

Russia ‘severely damages’ British Council offices in brutal attack

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Three British nationals among those dead in Lisbon funicular crash, police say

Lisbon

Three British nationals among those dead in Lisbon funicular crash, police say

By Sammi Minion

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

Chicken

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

By Erin McLaughlin

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

Three British nationals among those dead in Lisbon funicular crash, police say

Lisbon

Three British nationals among those dead in Lisbon funicular crash, police say

By Sammi Minion

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

Chicken

Major American fast food chain to launch first site in UK

By Erin McLaughlin

Brazilian billionaire leaves entire £800 million fortune to Neymar ‘in his will’

Brazil

Brazilian billionaire leaves entire £800 million fortune to Neymar ‘in his will’

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

America

Donald Trump to rename the Department of Defense as the Department of War

By Charlie Herbert

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

theft

Man on trip around the world has bike stolen in UK

By Ava Keady

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #41: Connections

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Earl Sweatshirt announces world tour dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

Entertainment

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 467

By Charlie Herbert

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

employment

Calling your boss a d***head is not a sackable offence, says tribunal

By Ava Keady

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

mi6

Jihadi John was ‘obliterated while eating a kebab’ says military chief

By Sammi Minion

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

sensitive

Influencer Rolling Ray dies just days before her 29th birthday

By JOE

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

Affiliate

The Weeknd announces UK and European stadium tour dates for 2026

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories