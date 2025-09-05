Putin threatens to strike Western troops in Ukraine

Foreign peacekeeping troops in Ukraine are ‘legitimate’ targets

Russian President Vladimir Putin has invited Volodymyr Zelenskyy for peace talks in Moscow in hopes of ending the conflict while continuing to strike Ukraine.

At the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Putin said that any foreign troops in Ukraine would be considered as legal targets for strikes.

He said: “If any troops appear there, especially now, during military operations, we proceed from the fact that these will be legitimate targets for their destruction.”

It follows 26 countries that are part of the so-called Coalition of the Willing, claiming they would commit troops to Ukraine for post-war security, as announced at yesterday’s meeting in Paris.

However, the Russian leader says he sees no reason for troops to be deployed to Ukraine when there is peace. He goes on to claim that he would abide by any agreement that would put an end to the war.

Not too long ago, Moscow violated peace and security treaties, including the Budapest Memorandum, by occupying Crimea and invading Ukraine.