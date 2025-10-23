Putin tests nuclear missiles after meeting with Trump falls through

Well, that’s reassuring

Vladimir Putin has carried out a nuclear missile test as well as other significant military drills just one day after a planned meeting with Donald Trump was cancelled.

Putin and Trump had intended to meet in Hungary this week, but ultimately the summit never materialised after Putin dropped out.

It had even been floated that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy might join the meeting too.

However, in the wake of this news, it would appear Putin might just be flexing his nuclear muscles to remind the world that Russia are still a big player.

It has been questioned whether the tests were already planned or set up in response to Trump giving the cold shoulder to his counterpart following the falling through of the meeting.

This said, Putin insisted that the exercises were indeed planned in advance.

However, what is known is that Russia tested missiles capable of carrying nuclear warheads at the Plesetsk launch facility in northwestern Russia as well as from a submarine in the Barents Sea in the Arctic Ocean.

A Yars intercontinental ballistic missile was launched in Plesetsk and a Sineva ICBM was launched from the submarine.

Meanwhile, strategic bomber forces also took part as TU-95 aircraft took to the skies to launch long-range cruise missiles.

A Tu-95 like the one used in the military exercise.

The news of the launches was confirmed in a statement from the Kremlin.

Donald Trump has previously described the prospect of nuclear war as “the greatest threat to humanity”.

The cancelled talks in Hungary were supposed to help bring a ceasefire to fighting between Russia and Ukraine, although this is looking less likely now.

Zelenskyy has accused Russia of using “stalling tactics” to drag out the war.

Households urged to buy one crucial item to prepare for war

Households are being urged to buy one appliance to prepare for the potential outbreak of WW3, or other mass disruptions like another pandemic, internet outages, and extreme weather conditions.

The government runs a website to prepare the public for national disruptions including war, extreme weather and cyber attacks.

As part of its list of advice for households, people are being told to buy one crucial item – battery or wind-up radios.

This is because this type of radio doesn’t need power from the National Grid, which may be disrupted during a crisis.

