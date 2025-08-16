Search icon

16th Aug 2025

Putin becomes meme just moments after arriving at peace summit with Trump

Sammi Minion

He’s broken the internet

A facial expression made by Russian leader Vladimir Putin as he responded to intense questioning from American news reporters has gone viral online.

Yesterday, Putin made his first trip to the USA in a decade to attend a summit with Donald Trump in Alaska where they discussed potential conclusions to the Ukraine war, the deadliest European war since World War Two.

However, despite the seriousness of the situation, internet users have still managed to find the brighter side of the situation.

One took to Twitter/X to write: “Me pretending not to hear my coworker asking for help setting up the Teams meetings.”

Many have suggested that Putin is not so used to the reporter’s direct line of questioning due to the restrictions on the freedom of the press in his home country.

An X user suggested Putin was “confused when asked real questions.”

It isn’t the only moment from this week’s summit that has gained attention online, as a video of Trump struggling to walk down the red carpet laid out for him and Putin has also been shared thousands of times.

Ukraine has been in a state of crisis for over three years after Putin’s Russian military forces invaded the Eastern European nation without provocation in February 2022.

When elected as US President last November, Trump said he would end the war on day one, but no such agreement has yet materialised.

The two leaders were meeting in Alaska in hopes of reaching a sustainable solution to the dire situation in Ukraine.

While Putin has said that he and Trump reached some “agreements” in Alaska, the US President told reporters that there is “no deal, until there’s a deal.”

Trump has another important meeting with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday.

Putin,Trump,Ukraine

