Pubs are allowed to stay open until 1am for England vs Italy

Let’s hope they give us a reason to celebrate

Pub licensing hours have been relaxed for tomorrow night’s semi-final tie between England and Italy, allowing fans to stay out as late as 1am.

Pubs are legally allowed to mark events which are considered to have “exceptional national significance.”

The English women’s side eventually triumphed over Sweden on penalties in last week’s quarter final despite being 2-0 down with just 10-minutes of the initial 90 to play.

Lucy Bronze and Michelle Agyemang stepped up with two huge goals to level the scores, and the Lionesses eventually went on to win 3-2 on penalties.

If they want a place in this Sunday’s final, the defending champions will need to overcome a heavily-fancied Italy team who have already defied the odds by beating a Norway side that featured former Ballon D’or winner Ada Hegerberg.

The Lionesses need all the support they can get, and thankfully the government have removed a barrier to make that vital job easier.

Premises which usually have to close at 11pm will be allowed to stay open until 1am tomorrow night.

The Policing minster said: “Nothing quite brings people together like watching our national football teams, which is why we want fans to be able to enjoy every minute of these matches.”

The game kicks off at 8pm at the Stade de Geneve in Geneva, Switzerland.

If England do make the final on Sunday, pubs will be allowed to stay open late then too.