Search icon

News

05th May 2025

Pub forced to pay £75,000 to family after false dine and dash accusations

Sean Crosbie

The family were accused to have not paid for their £150 meal.

A pub has been forced to pay £75,000 to a family that were falsely accused of not paying for a meal.

A Facebook post from the Horse and Jockey in Tideswell, Derbyshire, condemned the behaviour of Peter and Ann McGirr, who had been dining at the pub with their two adult children.

The family of four, from County Tyrone, ate two £27 10oz ribeye steaks with all the trimmings and two £15.25 Derbyshire gammon steaks, and drank real ales and lagers, according to the post, which even featured CCTV footage of the family.

The story was picked up by the media and press reports, who labelled the family “dine-and-dashers”.

However, it was later revealed that they did pay for their meal and a potential mistake from the staff meant that the transaction was not rung through the till properly.

The family sued the pub at Belfast Crown Court due to the embarrassment and reputational damage they had suffered.

Their barrister Peter Girvan told the court: “These articles contained serious and defamatory accusations that the plaintiffs had engaged in dishonest and criminal conduct by deliberately absconding without settling a bill of approximately £150.

“The allegations were entirely false. The plaintiffs had not engaged in any such conduct, and the statements made by the defendants had no factual basis.”

The pub agreed to the £75,000 fine for damages as well as the family’s legal costs, as part of a settlement agreement.

A statement issued by the Horse and Jockey in July last year read: “We want to sincerely apologise to the people involved because we have now learnt that they did in fact pay for their meal.

“There was no dishonesty involved from our staff, it was an honest mistake but we have dismissed the member of staff responsible for the error.”

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

Texting

Texting ‘K’ is the most emotionally triggering message you can send, study says

By Sean Crosbie

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

Donald Trump

Donald Trump to hit UK film industry with 100% tariff in bid ‘to save Hollywood’

By Sean Crosbie

Trump orders reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison to house ‘dregs of society’

Alcatraz

Trump orders reopening of infamous Alcatraz prison to house ‘dregs of society’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

By Sean Crosbie

Ten dead and 70 hospitalised after tourist boat capsizes in bad weather

China

Ten dead and 70 hospitalised after tourist boat capsizes in bad weather

By Harry Warner

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

Donald Trump

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

By Sean Crosbie

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

By Harry Warner

Sopranos and The Wire actor Charley Scalies dies aged 84

The Sopranos

Sopranos and The Wire actor Charley Scalies dies aged 84

By Sean Crosbie

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

Woman who went missing for over 60 years found ‘alive and well’

By Sean Crosbie

Ten dead and 70 hospitalised after tourist boat capsizes in bad weather

China

Ten dead and 70 hospitalised after tourist boat capsizes in bad weather

By Harry Warner

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

Donald Trump

Whitehouse posts bizarre AI image of Trump as Star Wars character but one detail is unsettling

By Sean Crosbie

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirms he is leaving Liverpool

By Harry Warner

Sopranos and The Wire actor Charley Scalies dies aged 84

The Sopranos

Sopranos and The Wire actor Charley Scalies dies aged 84

By Sean Crosbie

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

Animals

Man deliberately bitten 200 times by snakes to produce ‘super antivenom’

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

Botox

Doctor shares side effects of Botox after injecting only one side of her face

By Dan Seddon

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

Nuclear weapons

Vladimir Putin says he hopes ‘nuclear weapons won’t be needed’ in Ukraine

By Dan Seddon

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

Crime

Police foil bomb plot targeting biggest-ever Lady Gaga concert

By Dan Seddon

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

Google

Warning issued over Googling four words that may lead to police turning up at your house

By Sean Crosbie

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

Plane Crash

Small plane crashes into residential neighbourhood killing all onboard

By Dan Seddon

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

World News

Tourist bitten by crocodile at zoo after mistaking it for a statue

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories