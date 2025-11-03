Search icon

03rd Nov 2025

Professional footballer among those injured in Huntingdon train stabbings

A professional footballer is among those injured in the Huntingdon train stabbings.

A 32-year-old man appeared in court today and was charged with a total of 11 counts of attempted murder.

Anthony Williams, of no fixed address, was charged with 10 counts of attempted murder in connection with the incident at Huntingdon, one count of actual bodily harm and one count of possession of bladed article, the British Transport Police said.

He was also charged with another count of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article in connection to an incident at Pontoon Dock DLR station in the early hours of November 1.

Williams has been remanded in custody at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court.

Eleven people were treated in hospital after the attack, with five having been discharged.

Among those injured is Jonathan Gjoshe, a defender for Scunthorpe United.

In a statement, the club said: “Scunthorpe United can confirm registered player Jonathan Gjoshe was one of the victims affected by the shocking attack on an LNER train bound for London on Saturday evening.

“We can confirm that Jonathan sustained non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the attack, but currently remains in hospital.

“Due to the ongoing investigations taking place, we are currently unable to update further.

“Everyone at the club, from the Board, management and his teammates, along with all staff behind the scenes, sends our heartfelt well wishes to Jonathan for a full recovery, which is also extended to all the victims on board the train.”

