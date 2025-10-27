Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

She is still recovering

Prince William and Harry’s aunt has been left “seriously injured” following a “really bad fall” from a horse, as revealed by her brother.

The aunt in question is the 70-year-old Lady Sarah McCorquodale who is the older sister of Princess Diana.

She was admitted to the hospital after the accident.

The news was revealed by her brother Earl Spencer speaking on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast.

He said that the fall had happened “in the last month” and that Lady McCorquodale is still in recovery.

Her brother joked that she had been a “handful” in hospital.

He said: “Sarah, who is nearly a decade older than me, who was always in trouble, she’s quite punchy.

“She’s still riding, and she’s had a really bad fall in the last month and has been in hospital for a long time.

“And I think, [she] was quite a handful as a patient, because the lead doctor said to my brother-in-law, ‘She’s quite a character, isn’t she?”

Earl Spencer did not reveal any other information about the accident.