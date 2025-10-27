Search icon

News

27th Oct 2025

Prince William and Harry’s aunt ‘seriously injured’ after ‘really bad fall’ from horse

Harry Warner

She is still recovering

Prince William and Harry’s aunt has been left “seriously injured” following a “really bad fall” from a horse, as revealed by her brother.

The aunt in question is the 70-year-old Lady Sarah McCorquodale who is the older sister of Princess Diana.

She was admitted to the hospital after the accident.

The news was revealed by her brother Earl Spencer speaking on Gyles Brandreth’s Rosebud podcast.

He said that the fall had happened “in the last month” and that Lady McCorquodale is still in recovery.

Her brother joked that she had been a “handful” in hospital.

He said: “Sarah, who is nearly a decade older than me, who was always in trouble, she’s quite punchy.

“She’s still riding, and she’s had a really bad fall in the last month and has been in hospital for a long time.

“And I think, [she] was quite a handful as a patient, because the lead doctor said to my brother-in-law, ‘She’s quite a character, isn’t she?”

Earl Spencer did not reveal any other information about the accident. 

Topics:

harry,News,Royals,william

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump hits back after Putin tests nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Trump hits back after Putin tests nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Joseph Loftus

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

Money

One million Brits born in nine-year period urged to claim thousands of pounds they didn’t know they had

By Harry Warner

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

News

Putin triggers WW3 fears after ground-breaking test of nuclear-powered missile dubbed ‘flying Chernobyl’

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

Cadburys

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

By Joseph Loftus

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

Wes Streeting condemns ‘racist and disgraceful’ comments from Reform’s Sarah Pochin

By Charlie Herbert

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

Family of woman, 23, who lay dead in flat for a year, still don’t know how she died

By Ava Keady

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

Daft Punk

Daft Punk member returns to DJing

By Ava Keady

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

Influencer

Influencer Ben Bader dies aged 25

By JOE

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

Donald Trump

Donald Trump says he’d ‘love’ to run for a third term but rules out one ‘too cute’ method

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

Football

Premier League abandons Boxing Day tradition with major change confirmed

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

Alcohol

Anthony Hopkins reveals the terrifying moment he realised he was an alcoholic

By JOE

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

Affiliate

Westlife ticket prices revealed for their 2026 UK arena tour dates

By Jonny Yates

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

5 Seconds Of Summer

5 Seconds of Summer ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

Cadburys

Cadbury’s gets rid of legendary chocolate from Heroes after 17 years

By Joseph Loftus

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

decoration

Experts issue deadly warning about common Halloween decoration

By Ava Keady

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

Jose Sa

WATCH: Wolves star in heated exchange with supporters after Burnley loss

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories