Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

He said people ‘would be shocked’ by the evidence in his security appeal.

Prince Harry has claimed that his police protection was stripped in order to ‘trap’ him in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex called it an attempt to prevent him and his wife, Meghan Markle, from leaving the monarchy to start a new life.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he explained his ‘worst fears’ over his personal security being withdrawn were confirmed by private evidence heard in his legal battle against the Home Office.

Prince Harry is challenging the dismissal of a previous High Court claim he made against the Home Office over a decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in February 2020.

The committee decided to alter the degree of taxpayer-funded protection that the Duke and his family receives when in the country.

Ravec’s decision was due to the fact he and the Duchess of Sussex had stepped back as full-time working royals.

Last year, the High Court ruled that this decision was not irrational or unfair.

The Duke’s lawyers accused the Home Office of ‘singling him out’ with ‘inferior treatment’.

This week, a two-day hearing sat partly in private, hearing confidential evidence, after which the Telegraph reported he was unhappy with what he heard.

As he left the Royal Courts of Justice, he told the newspaper: “People would be shocked by what’s being held back.”

According to the newspaper, Prince Harry suggested the decision was an attempt to prevent him and his family from abandoning their full-time royal duties, something which Buckingham Palace have strongly denied.

“We were trying to create this happy house,” he added.

Lawyers for the Home Office, which has legal responsibility for the committee’s decisions, previously told the High Court that decisions were made on a ‘case-by-case’ basis.

Furthermore, the Telegraph wrote that the Duke admitted to being ‘exhausted’ and ‘overwhelmed’ by the legal battle.

They suggested that he considered the case a higher priority than his legal battle against tabloids, saying ‘this one always mattered the most’.

Following the hearing on Wednesday, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos explained that the Court of Appeal’s decision would be given in writing at a later date, ‘most unlikely’ before Easter.

“Plainly we will take our time to consider our judgments,” said Sir Geoffrey.