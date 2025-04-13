Search icon

News

13th Apr 2025

Prince Harry claims police protection was stripped to ‘trap’ him in royal family

Ava Keady

He said people ‘would be shocked’ by the evidence in his security appeal.

Prince Harry has claimed that his police protection was stripped in order to ‘trap’ him in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex called it an attempt to prevent him and his wife, Meghan Markle, from leaving the monarchy to start a new life.

Speaking to the Telegraph, he explained his ‘worst fears’ over his personal security being withdrawn were confirmed by private evidence heard in his legal battle against the Home Office.

Prince Harry is challenging the dismissal of a previous High Court claim he made against the Home Office over a decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec) in February 2020.

The committee decided to alter the degree of taxpayer-funded protection that the Duke and his family receives when in the country.

Ravec’s decision was due to the fact he and the Duchess of Sussex had stepped back as full-time working royals.

Last year, the High Court ruled that this decision was not irrational or unfair.

The Duke’s lawyers accused the Home Office of ‘singling him out’ with ‘inferior treatment’.

This week, a two-day hearing sat partly in private, hearing confidential evidence, after which the Telegraph reported he was unhappy with what he heard.

As he left the Royal Courts of Justice, he told the newspaper: “People would be shocked by what’s being held back.”

According to the newspaper, Prince Harry suggested the decision was an attempt to prevent him and his family from abandoning their full-time royal duties, something which Buckingham Palace have strongly denied.

“We were trying to create this happy house,” he added.

Lawyers for the Home Office, which has legal responsibility for the committee’s decisions, previously told the High Court that decisions were made on a ‘case-by-case’ basis.

Furthermore, the Telegraph wrote that the Duke admitted to being ‘exhausted’ and ‘overwhelmed’ by the legal battle.

They suggested that he considered the case a higher priority than his legal battle against tabloids, saying ‘this one always mattered the most’.

Following the hearing on Wednesday, judge Sir Geoffrey Vos explained that the Court of Appeal’s decision would be given in writing at a later date, ‘most unlikely’ before Easter.

“Plainly we will take our time to consider our judgments,” said Sir Geoffrey.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

Self proclaimed ‘crooked man’ spends months training only one trap and sees his body transform

By Ava Keady

Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

Donald Trump

Number of UK and EU tourists travelling to America plumet amid Trump regime

By Sean Crosbie

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

Coachella

Green Day swap ‘American Idiot’ lyric to take swipe at Donald Trump during Coachella set

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

Football

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

By Sean Crosbie

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

Donald Trump

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

By Sean Crosbie

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Ava Keady

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

Drinking too much alcohol could cause long-term brain damage

By Ava Keady

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

News

Man found dead in search for survivors after explosion destroys house in Nottinghamshire

By Harry Warner

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

Football

Woman has skull reattached after being ‘decapitated’ in freak football injury

By Sean Crosbie

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

Survey shows 75% of men are more loyal to their barber than their partners

By Ava Keady

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

Football

The Premier League: Follow all the action live

By Harry Warner

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

Donald Trump

Trump takes cognitive test and claims ‘I got every answer right’ as president undergoes medical exams

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

Mickey Rourke kicked off Celebrity Big Brother following ‘unacceptable behaviour’

By Ava Keady

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

Ruben Amorim makes huge decision on Andre Onana ahead of Newcastle clash

By Harry Warner

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

Hollywood

School of Rock star Nicky Katt dies aged 54

By Sean Crosbie

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admitted to hospital

By Joseph Loftus

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

Crime Thriller

An addictive new crime thriller series is now available to watch on streaming

By Stephen Porzio

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

it's always sunny in philadelphia

One of TV’s best comedy shows CANCELLED in shock move

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories