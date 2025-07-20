Prince dies after 20 years in coma following horror London crash

“May Allah have mercy on him,” wrote his father

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away after spending the past two decades in a coma.

The eldest son of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, the 36-year-old was involved in a car accident in his teenage years. He was studying in London as a military cadet at the time.

In the crash, the prince suffered severe brain trauma and internal bleeding, and despite receiving medical care he would never again regain full consciousness.

He was kept on a ventilator until his death yesterday (July 19).

“With hearts full of faith in Allah’s decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah’s mercy today,” his father shared in a statement.

Reacting to this sad news, the Global Imams Council wrote its own tribute via social media, reading: “The Global Imams Council extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family, on the passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who passed away after a long struggle that lasted nearly twenty years following a tragic accident.”

Prince Khaled stayed close to his comatose son over the years and opposed withdrawing life support, and during a recent hospital visit alongside his younger sons Saud and Mohammed, he asked for prayers that Al-Waleed might recover and wake up to rejoin his family.

Even though there were minor physical improvements from the prince, suggesting a recovery might be possible, he remained in a critical condition.

Funeral prayers are set to be held today (July 20) at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.