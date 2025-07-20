Search icon

News

20th Jul 2025

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following horror London crash

Dan Seddon

“May Allah have mercy on him,” wrote his father

Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has passed away after spending the past two decades in a coma.

The eldest son of Saudi Arabia’s Prince Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, the 36-year-old was involved in a car accident in his teenage years. He was studying in London as a military cadet at the time.

In the crash, the prince suffered severe brain trauma and internal bleeding, and despite receiving medical care he would never again regain full consciousness.

He was kept on a ventilator until his death yesterday (July 19).

“With hearts full of faith in Allah’s decree and destiny, and with profound sadness and sorrow, we mourn our beloved son Prince Al-Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, may Allah have mercy on him, who passed away to Allah’s mercy today,” his father shared in a statement.

A Saudi prince has died after spending the past 20 years in a coma (@LifeSaudiArabia)

Reacting to this sad news, the Global Imams Council wrote its own tribute via social media, reading: “The Global Imams Council extends its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the esteemed Royal Family, on the passing of Prince Alwaleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, who passed away after a long struggle that lasted nearly twenty years following a tragic accident.”

Prince Khaled stayed close to his comatose son over the years and opposed withdrawing life support, and during a recent hospital visit alongside his younger sons Saud and Mohammed, he asked for prayers that Al-Waleed might recover and wake up to rejoin his family.

Even though there were minor physical improvements from the prince, suggesting a recovery might be possible, he remained in a critical condition.

Funeral prayers are set to be held today (July 20) at Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Topics:

Death,Prince,Saudi,Saudi Arabia,sensitive

RELATED ARTICLES

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

Air India crash

Chilling ‘final words’ of Air India captain have been revealed

By JOE

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

Cancer

Husband drains joint bank account and divorces cancer stricken wife with text

By JOE

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

sensitive

Several people critically injured after car drives into crowd in Los Angeles

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

Covid

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

By Sammi Minion

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

CEO

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

By Sammi Minion

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

News

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

By Sammi Minion

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

culture

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

By Sammi Minion

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

sensitive

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

By Joseph Loftus

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

Covid

Italian man walks 450km to cool off after argument with his wife

By Sammi Minion

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

Entertainment

One of the best gangster movies of all time is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

Crime

‘Gangster granny’ jailed over £80,000,000 cocaine plot

By Sammi Minion

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

CEO

Tech company put CEO Andy Byron on leave as they investigate Coldplay footage

By Sammi Minion

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

Chelsea

Man United, Liverpool and Man City have been stripped of their world champion status by FIFA 

By Sammi Minion

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

News

Former Russian president urges Russia to strike the West now as WW3 ‘has begun’

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

culture

Fleetwood Mac spark rumours of reunion with ‘cryptic’ coordinated posts

By Sammi Minion

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

sensitive

British woman in her 20s found dead behind church on family holiday

By Joseph Loftus

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

Gen Z

Gen Z are killing off polite phrases such as ‘pardon’ and ‘excuse me’

By Erin McLaughlin

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s final words confirmed by firefighter who was on site of crash

By JOE

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

Euphoria

Sydney Sweeney’s dad couldn’t sit through one of her most X-rated performances

By JOE

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

CEO

Chris Martin mortified after exposing CEO’s alleged affair on kiss cam

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories