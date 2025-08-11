Search icon

11th Aug 2025

Prince Andrew has ‘no future’ and feels ‘annoyed’ at lack of royal status, author says

Nina McLaughlin

“I don’t think he has any public future.”

The author of a new book about the life of Prince Andrew has claimed that he was ‘no public future’.

Andrew Lownie has written the biography of the Prince, which is called Entitled: The Rise And Fall Of The House Of York.

Lownie opened up about what the Duke of York has been hurt most by in recent years.

“I don’t think he has any public future,” Lownie said.

“I would say his private future is pretty limited too. I mean, he lives in Royal Lodge [on the Windsor Estate], he plays golf, watches TV, and presumably sees his grandchildren.

“He’s living the life of a retired man,” he concluded.

Lownie says a member of royal staff told him that Andrew is hurt by his “lack of royal status”.

 “That’s what really sort of gave him his whole sense of identity. And that’s, you know, it’s not being able to put on his uniforms and strut around and being self-important.”

The reports come after a YouGov poll that showed Andrew is the least favourable member of the royal family, by some way.

The poll found 87 per cent of the public have a negative view of him. Only 5 per cent of people have a favourable view of the Duke of York.

