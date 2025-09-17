Search icon

17th Sep 2025

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Erin McLaughlin

Police have confirmed that Brueckner was seen leaving Sehnde Prison

Prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, Christian Brueckner, has been released from prison in Germany.

Police have confirmed that Brueckner was seen leaving Sehnde Prison, where he had been serving a sentence for an unrelated crime, per the BBC.

Brueckner was convicted of raping an elderly woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal back in 2005.

The prime suspect’s lawyer has successfully secured Brueckner’s release from jail, and he will now be fitted with an ankle tag.

Brueckner (48) has never been charged with any crime relating to the McCann case. He also denies all claims of his involvement.

Madeleine McCann vanished in 2007 when she and her family were vacationing in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz.

Her disappearance captured the world’s attention and has since become one of the highest-profile unsolved missing person cases worldwide.

German prosecutors have consistently insisted they think Mr Brueckner is responsible, as they point to evidence indicating Brueckner may have been in the same area when Maddie vanished.

However, none of the evidence was strong enough to hold up in court.

The German national has several previous convictions, including sexually abusing children in 1994 and 2016.

Brueckner spent a lot of time in the Algarve, where he dealt in petty crime and became a convicted sex offender.

Madeleine McCann

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

America

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

By Harry Warner

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

epstein

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

By Harry Warner

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

