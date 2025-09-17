Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Police have confirmed that Brueckner was seen leaving Sehnde Prison

Prime suspect in the Madeleine McCann case, Christian Brueckner, has been released from prison in Germany.

Police have confirmed that Brueckner was seen leaving Sehnde Prison, where he had been serving a sentence for an unrelated crime, per the BBC.

Brueckner was convicted of raping an elderly woman in Praia da Luz in Portugal back in 2005.

The prime suspect’s lawyer has successfully secured Brueckner’s release from jail, and he will now be fitted with an ankle tag.

Brueckner (48) has never been charged with any crime relating to the McCann case. He also denies all claims of his involvement.

Madeleine McCann vanished in 2007 when she and her family were vacationing in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz.

Her disappearance captured the world’s attention and has since become one of the highest-profile unsolved missing person cases worldwide.

German prosecutors have consistently insisted they think Mr Brueckner is responsible, as they point to evidence indicating Brueckner may have been in the same area when Maddie vanished.

However, none of the evidence was strong enough to hold up in court.

The German national has several previous convictions, including sexually abusing children in 1994 and 2016.

Brueckner spent a lot of time in the Algarve, where he dealt in petty crime and became a convicted sex offender.