Priest who ‘died and went to hell’ says he saw demons singing Umbrella by Rihanna

He claims the song was used to torture him in hell.

A priest who temporarily died after suffering a heart attack claims that demons sang Umbrella by Rihanna and Don’t Worry Be Happy by Bobby McFerrin to him as a method of torture.

Michigan-based pastor Gerald Johnson said he passed through the gates of hell where demons sang karaoke to him.

Johnson said his 2016 encounter with Satan is proof that popular music is a tool used by the devil to control people on Earth.

In a video posted to TikTok, Johnson told the story of his bizarre brush with the devil, and claims he will “never be the same” after the experience.

“I thought I was going upward, because I thought that I had done so much good in this lifetime and helped so many people and made so many decisions that were Godly decisions,” he said.

“But as opposed to me going up, I went down. I went literally into the center of the Earth. That’s where Hell is.

“After entering the fiery depths, he was faced with cruel punishments befitting his place in Hell – including being tormented with demonic renditions of Rihanna’s ‘Umbrella’ and Bobby McFerrin’s ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’.

“It just blew me away, it still baffles me to this day,” Johnson continued.

“There was a section in Hell where music was playing. It was the same music we hear on the Earth, but opposed to entertainers singing it, demons were singing it.

“While up here, you can listen to music to get over a breakup like ‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ or ‘Umbrella’, but down there every lyric to every song is to torment you. I wouldn’t wish on my worst enemy.”

The pastor also revealed that he witnessed the gruesome scene of a man being burned alive.

“The things that I saw were indescribable, it makes me emotional,” he said.

“His eyes were bulging and worse than that, he was wearing chains on his neck… it was a demon holding the chain.”

In his TikTok, which has amassed almost four million views since it was posted in 2022.

He finished the story by claiming that the reason he was sent to the depths of hell was because he had “unforgiveness” in his heart towards people who had wronged him.

“God doesn’t send people to Hell, people send themselves to Hell,” he said.