Powerful warning sent to drink drivers after new statistics emerge

Brought to you by THINK! – the Government’s flagship road safety campaign

THINK! is warning that if you drink a little, you risk a lot by driving while under the influence of alcohol.

It is a tragic fact that 23% of drink drive casualties are made up by 16-24 year-olds.

This is a higher figure than their 19% share of all road casualties.

The Department for Transport has also revealed how 56% of collisions involving drink drivers under 25 occurred late at night (10pm–4am).

This festival season, THINK! is targeting the disproportionately high number of drink drivers among 17–24-year-old men.

The campaign aims to reduce the number of young people who risk driving while under the influence of alcohol.

It reminds people that even a small amount of alcohol can seriously affect your judgement, and the risk just isn’t worth it.

If you’re attending one of this summer’s big festivals, make sure to pre-plan a means of transport to take you home afterwards.

If driving is your only option, then it’s essential you don’t chance it. Even when we drink a little, we risk a lot.

It’s vital that we also take the opportunity to challenge friends who consider driving under the influence wherever possible.

Alcohol affects everyone in different ways — your age, size, and the amount of food intake can completely change how it impacts someone— so rather than encouraging friends to ‘just have one’ at the pub, instead suggest a 0% alternative or a soft drink.

While they may ‘feel’ fine to drive, a traffic officer won’t see things that way.

At the very worst, drink driving could lead to a serious crash and even death, while in a best-case scenario it can lead to drivers losing their licences.

The Department for Transport has released some new insights that hammer home how big an issue drink driving is with younger people.

The scales are also weighted towards males, who make up 68% of casualties in drink drive crashes.

As a result, THINK! is urging lads to think before setting off on a journey while intoxicated.

Watch what these festival-goers have to say about their licence:

The social impacts

The impacts of drink driving can be life-altering not just for the driver but for all those around them.

Taking a risk and embarking on a journey after drinking could lead to the injury, or even the potential death, of close friends who are passengers.

It’s just not worth it.

The terrible consequences of a drink driving incident don’t stop there.

Those convicted of a drink driving offence in the UK face a driving ban of a minimum of 12-months, if not some form of prison time.

A driving ban could cost you your licence for years, meaning you could miss out on countless social meet ups.

For those who live away from metropolitan cities where public transport links are good, it could make it hard to get to work, risking your job in some cases.

If you’re drinking, plan ahead – book a taxi, stay with a friend, or stick to soft drinks rather than taking that risk. Getting caught over the limit could cost you your licence, future and even lives. Don’t chance it.

THINK! want to remind us that when the consequences could be so big, is it ever really worth taking the risk?

You can read more about the findings of this campaign by heading to THINK!’s website here.

The statistics that made up the basis of this piece were provided by the Department for Transport.