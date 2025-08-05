Porto’s Champions League winning captain Jorge Costa dies aged 53

Cristiano Ronaldo has led tributes to the former Premier League defender

Porto’s Champions League winning captain and former Premier League defender Jorge Costa has died aged 53.

As well as being José Mourinho’s captain in Porto’s 2004 season, Costa was also the club’s director of football.

The sad news was announced today that Costa had suffered a heart attack at the team’s training centre.

Costa was affectionately nicknamed ‘The Beast’ and the former defender spent 15 years at Porto.

The centre-back also had a brief loan stint as Charlton Athletic, playing in the Premier League in the 2001/02 season.

Porto’s former captain Jorge Costa. Credit: Getty

He played 50 times for Portugal, and made more than 250 appearances for the Portuguese giants.

Tributes poured in for the Portuguese legend with Cristiano Ronaldo posting a message on social media.

Posting a picture of Costa, Ronaldo wrote “Ate sempre Jorge Costa” with an emoji of a dove.

Translated into English the message means “Forever” or “always”.

Meanwhile Porto also posted a tribute for their director of football and former captain.

The club wrote: “Jorge Costa has left us.

“One of us, a leader, captain, example. A symbol of FC Porto. Thank you for being FC Porto until the end. Forever, Jorge Costa.”