Search icon

News

04th Aug 2025

Popular pizza chain shuts down 74 locations across the UK

JOE

Popular pizza chain Papa John’s has closed 74 of its pizza takeaway outlets across the UK after suffering financial difficulties.

The UK arm of the iconic American fast food chain experienced pre-tax losses of £21.8million in the latest financial year. 

Additionally, Papa John’s revenue has also taken a hit, with the government website Companies House showing a drop in revenue from £95.9million to £88.6million.

The last time the chain achieved a pre-tax profit was 4 years ago in 2021, when it recorded £8.1m, per The Mirror.

Over a year, 74 Papa John’s pizza outlets have closed their doors. However, the official news was only confirmed today (4 August).

A Papa John’s spokesperson has said: “In 2024, we continued to navigate the effects of global disruption; ongoing geopolitical issues, staffing shortages and rises in commodity costs.

“Whilst there was an improvement in consumer confidence, this remains below pre-pandemic levels with consumers more cost-conscious and more risk averse,” per The Mirror.

However, the news doesn’t come as much of a surprise as in March last year, Papa John’s announced it would be shutting down 43 ‘underperforming’ restaurants across the UK, which made up nearly a tenth of its total stores.

Managing director, Chris Phylactou, had previously said: “Our priority is our team members, who will be fully supported throughout this process.

“Our goal is to work with impacted team members and attempt to find redeployment opportunities where available.

“We understand the impact this will have on our team members and are committed to supporting them during this time.”

Mr Phylactou continued, “While this is a difficult decision, closing these underperforming locations will allow us to invest back into the right locations with the right partners for long-term growth.

“We are focused on driving shared profitable growth across our UK restaurants by continuing to make improvements to our business to ensure that we are well-positioned for the future.

“We have been encouraged by the results so far from these initiatives.”

Papa John’s has announced it has plans to invest more in research and technology, including utilising customer data, as part of its UK strategy.

Further, the pizza chain will look into the development of new types of sites, such as the expansion into holiday parks, rather than merely sticking to traditional restaurants.

Topics:

Fast Food,papa john's

RELATED ARTICLES

McDonald’s confirm new burger that’s ‘even better than the Big Mac’

Burger

McDonald’s confirm new burger that’s ‘even better than the Big Mac’

By Erin McLaughlin

American fast food chain dubbed ‘McDonald’s of seafood’ is launching in the UK

Captain D's

American fast food chain dubbed ‘McDonald’s of seafood’ is launching in the UK

By Zoe Hodges

Brits urged to cut down from eight kebabs a week to help combat climate change

Brits

Brits urged to cut down from eight kebabs a week to help combat climate change

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

Broadcasting legend James Whale dies aged 74

By Harry Warner

‘Barely legal’ adult content could be banned in UK following Bonnie Blue documentary

Bonnie Blue

‘Barely legal’ adult content could be banned in UK following Bonnie Blue documentary

By Ava Keady

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

action

A great war action thriller movie is on TV tonight

By JOE

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

Amber Heard

Amber Heard announces huge career move as she returns to US after ‘changing her name’

By Erin McLaughlin

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

Bonnie Blue reveals one part of documentary that was ‘tough’ to watch with her parents

By JOE

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

Football

Anfield evacuated ahead of Liverpool v Athletic Club

By Sammi Minion

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #36: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

sensitive

Korean actor Song Young-kyu dies aged 55

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

Gimps

Police hunting for naked ‘Gimp Man’ on the loose in nothing but mask and trainers

By Harry Warner

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

Affiliate

Liverpool home kit makes Anfield debut and Adidas has a new surprise for fans

By Stephen Hurrell

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

EFL

Squad of English football club issue combined statement amid serious financial concerns.

By Sammi Minion

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

Festival

UK festival cancelled as Storm Floris tears across the UK

By Harry Warner

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

Football

Man United fans are furious with one player after last night’s pre-season draw with Everton

By Sammi Minion

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

Affiliate

Doechii announces ‘Live From The Swamp Tour’ dates and ticket details

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories