Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

He gained a large following on Instagram as he was also a bodybuilder.

The adult star/bodybuilder Damien Stone has died at the age of 32.

Moldovan-born Stone amassed 50,000 Instagram followers due to his bodybuilding career.

He worked with some of the biggest names in the adult industry.

According to Adult Video News, Stone died last month due to complications from an enlarged heart.

Family members confirmed that he died on March 11.

He appeared in gay, bisexual and transgender porn and received a nomination for Hottest Newcomer at the 2018 GayVN Awards.

Stone took a backseat from the business in 2020 to focus on bodybuilding, investing and creating content for his OnlyFans.

He had been rumoured to have been considering a return to the adult film industry.

Fabscout founder Howard Andrew told AVN: “In January, at the GayVN Awards, a mutual friend requested that I work with Damien Stone again and we had been through several conversations, and he had sent in his new pictures and signed a contract, and we were about to start a whole new marketing plan for him, to come back into the industry.

“I spoke to him first week of March and everything was a go-ahead. And then this.”

Andrew added: “He had the personality and the looks and everything—he was very outgoing and friendly.”

Director Steve Cruz said that Stone was “funny and a pleasure to work with.”

The two worked together on a horror-themed flick titled “It’s Coming.”

Cruz added: “It’s always sad to see someone young [who] passes before their time. I wish his family and friends condolences.”