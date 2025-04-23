Search icon

News

23rd Apr 2025

Popular adult star Damien Stone dies aged 32

Sean Crosbie

He gained a large following on Instagram as he was also a bodybuilder.

The adult star/bodybuilder Damien Stone has died at the age of 32.

Moldovan-born Stone amassed 50,000 Instagram followers due to his bodybuilding career.

He worked with some of the biggest names in the adult industry.

According to Adult Video News, Stone died last month due to complications from an enlarged heart.

Family members confirmed that he died on March 11.

He appeared in gay, bisexual and transgender porn and received a nomination for Hottest Newcomer at the 2018 GayVN Awards.

Stone took a backseat from the business in 2020 to focus on bodybuilding, investing and creating content for his OnlyFans.

He had been rumoured to have been considering a return to the adult film industry.

Fabscout founder Howard Andrew told AVN: “In January, at the GayVN Awards, a mutual friend requested that I work with Damien Stone again and we had been through several conversations, and he had sent in his new pictures and signed a contract, and we were about to start a whole new marketing plan for him, to come back into the industry.

“I spoke to him first week of March and everything was a go-ahead. And then this.”

Andrew added: “He had the personality and the looks and everything—he was very outgoing and friendly.”

Director Steve Cruz said that Stone was “funny and a pleasure to work with.”

The two worked together on a horror-themed flick titled “It’s Coming.”

Cruz added: “It’s always sad to see someone young [who] passes before their time. I wish his family and friends condolences.”

Topics:

Porn

RELATED ARTICLES

Lily Phillips unveils truth behind ‘pregnancy’ claims after baby bump post

Instagram

Lily Phillips unveils truth behind ‘pregnancy’ claims after baby bump post

By Ryan Price

Emily Willis’ mum suing rehab centre after adult star was left ‘permanently disabled’

Addiction

Emily Willis’ mum suing rehab centre after adult star was left ‘permanently disabled’

By JOE

Apple issues warning over first porn app launched on iPhone

App Store

Apple issues warning over first porn app launched on iPhone

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

Easter

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

By Sean Crosbie

St George’s Day isn’t today despite what it says on your calendar

church of England

St George’s Day isn’t today despite what it says on your calendar

By Nina McLaughlin

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

Harry Potter

Harry Potter star compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate

By Sean Crosbie

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

Crime

An excellent new crime series is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

Action Movies

Netflix is about to drop 2025’s best and most ‘brutal, primal’ action movie

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 43

By Stephen Porzio

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

Driving

‘I returned home to find someone parked in my driveway – so I ruined their weekend’

By Nina McLaughlin

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

workplace

British workers are some of the ‘saddest and most stressed in Europe’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

Emails

Woman says HR refuses to use her name in emails due to her unfortunate initials

By Nina McLaughlin

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

Music

You can still get Olly Murs tickets for his 2025 UK and Ireland arena tour

By Jonny Yates

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

Affiliate

Keyshia Cole announces ‘The Way It Is’ 20th anniversary tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

bella ramsey

Bella Ramsey says they have some regrets over publicly coming out as non-binary

By Sean Crosbie

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

Affiliate

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace betting odds and how to get a free £20 bet

By Stephen Hurrell

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

Easter

84-year-old critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment

By Sean Crosbie

Load more stories