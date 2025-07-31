Search icon

31st Jul 2025

Popular adult content site reveals the impact Online Safety Act has had on number of visitors

Ava Keady

New laws were introduced last week.

A popular adult content site has revealed the impact that the Online Safety Act has had on its number of visitors.

Last week, the UK introduced new government legislation that mandated that websites hosting explicit content, including pornography and violence, must request age verification checks.

Users of the adult websites that have agreed to the new Online Safety Act terms are now required to verify their age through one of four methods, including creating an account, putting in credit card details, verification via mobile network, and open banking.

Pornhub, YouPorn, RedTube and LiveHDCams have all implemented the changes, as sites that fall foul of the new laws will pay fines of ‘up to 10% of qualifying worldwide revenue’ or even risk having their sites blocked.

While the idea of laws protecting minors from such content seems fair and sensible, they have been met with backlash online.

A petition calling for the law to be repealed has already gained over 400,000 signatures, while New Scientist has reported that several smaller sites have already shut down to avoid fines.

Additionally, The News Movement has reported that traffic on these sites has decreased since the law was introduced, with adult site XHamster reporting an 85% traffic decrease since the act was implemented.

“After years of operating in good faith, prioritising user safety, and growing our userbase, traffic has essentially vanished in a day,” read a statement from the adult site.

Furthermore, Pornhub’s parent comapny Aylo voiced their concerns about how the act could force users of adult content to the dark web.

Previously speaking to LADbible, they said: “We know that when people choose not to age verify, they do not stop looking for adult content, they migrate to those irresponsible platforms.

“We continue to believe that to make the internet safer for everyone, every phone, tablet or computer should start as a kid-safe device. Only verified adults should unlock access to things like dating apps, gambling, or adult content.”

They added: “This is the core premise of device- based age verification, which we believe is the safest and most effective option for protecting children and maintaining user privacy online.”

adult content,Law,Online Safety Act,regulation

