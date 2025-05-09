Search icon

09th May 2025

Pope Leo XIV reveals his real thoughts on Donald Trump

Sean Crosbie

The first US Pope was elected yesterday.

Pope Leo XIV’s real thoughts on Donald Trump have been revealed with several old posts from X resurfacing.

Cardinal Robert Prevost was elected as the first Pope from the USA yesterday.

He has been critical of Trump and his stance on immigration in the past, even retweeting posts of families being split up as immigrants are sent back to their home countries.

He also weighed in on the deportation of dad-of-three Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

In a post to social media, he said: “Do you not see the suffering? Is your conscience not disturbed? How can you stay quiet?”

He has shared several articles about Vice President JD Vance, with one titled ‘JD Vance is wrong: Jesus doesn’t ask us to rank our love for others.’

In 2018, Pope Leo shared a post which read: “There is nothing remotely Christian, American, or morally defensible about a policy that takes children away from their parents and warehouses them in cages.

“This is being carried out in our name and the shame is on us all.”

He spent large parts of his life in South America, eventually becoming a naturalised citizen of Peru.

Also in 2018, he shared a letter from Peru’s Catholic leaders about stopping the separation of migrant children from their families.

It read: “In our Latin American region and specifically Peru, we have experience dealing with migration. 

“Thousands of Venezuelans come through our border as they flee the harsh political and economic reality their country is going through.”

“We here in Peru and in neighboring countries have welcomed them to help them overcome, through our means, their issues.”

