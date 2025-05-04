Search icon

04th May 2025

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died

Sean Crosbie

The pontiff earned a salary of £300,000.

Pope Francis had less than £100 to his name when he died.

The 88-year-old died on April 21, following a cerebral stroke after he had been hospitalised with double pneumonia for weeks.

Known for being more of a humble character, Pope Francis turned down a huge yearly salary of close to £300,000, opting to live modestly while in the papal throne.

A lot of Pope Francis’ humble ways were tied to the fact that he was a Jesuit, who are dedicated to addressing social realities like poverty and oppression as well as making vows of poverty, chastity, and obedience.

Due to this simplistic lifestyle, many reports estimate that he had under £100 to his name when he died.

The late Pope donated money to several causes during his time in the papacy.

He strived to help those less fortunate.

He donated the building of the Palazzo to Rome’s homeless in 2019. This caused a bit of controversy at the time as so many within the church were annoyed that such a beautiful building was being turned into a homeless shelter.

The reason behind him taking the name Francis is after Saint Francis of Assisi who is often referred to as the ‘Poor Man of Assisi’.

He decided to take the name immediately after being elected as a fellow Cardian said, “Don’t forget the poor”, he told journalists in 2013.

Pope Francis

