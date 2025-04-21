Search icon

News

21st Apr 2025

Pope Francis’ cause of death confirmed by Vatican

Nina McLaughlin

The Vatican has confirmed the news

Pope Francis has died aged 88, and now the Vatican has confirmed the pontiff’s cause of death as being from a cerebral stroke and subsequent heart failure

His death certificate showed that the cerebral stroke led to a coma and then irreversible heart failure.

Sky News reports that his cause of death is not directly linked to the lung condition that hospitalised him for five weeks earlier this year.

The pontiff was the Bishop of Rome and head of the Catholic Church before he became Pope in 2013 after the resignation of his predecessor Benedict XVI.

Cardinal Kevin Farrell made the announcement in a statement, saying: “Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis.

“At 7.35am this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church.

“He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.

“With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

