22nd Oct 2025

Police van set on fire and one officer injured after ‘violent’ protest in Ireland

Harry Warner

A police van was set on fire and one officer left injured after a ‘violent’ protest broke out outside an asylum hotel in Ireland’s capital, Dublin.

Around 2000 people are believed to have gathered outside the Citywest Hotel where asylum seekers are being house with the protest turning violent.

RTÉ reported that “hooded and masked men threw missiles and fireworks at gardaí” as well as “vandalised” the nearby tram stop as well as setting a Garda van on fire.

Sky News report that a Garda helicopter was targeted with lasers and that Garda said people were seen carrying garden forks.

Six people have been arrested.

Commissioner Justin Kelly added: “This was obviously not a peaceful protest. The actions this evening can only be described as thuggery. This was a mob intent on violence.

“We will now begin the process of identifying those who committed crimes and we will bring those involved in this violence to justice.”

Protests have taken place in Dublin for a second night in a row after an alleged sexual assault in the surrounding area in the early hours of Monday morning.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin released a statement late last night in response to the violence in Dublin, describing the scene as “violent disorder”.

He said: “I strongly condemn the violent disorder that unfolded in Citywest in Dublin this evening.

“I pay tribute to the frontline gardai who acted courageously and quickly to restore order.

“The Minister for Justice and Garda Commissioner have briefed me on the operation, and I thank everyone for their work.

“An Garda Siochana protect us all and have a proud tradition of service to the Irish people.

“There can be no justification for the vile abuse against them, or the attempted assaults and attacks on members of the force that will shock all right-thinking people.”

