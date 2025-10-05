Search icon

News

05th Oct 2025

Police to be granted fresh powers as repeat protests face new restrictions

JOE

Police forces to be granted new powers in protest crackdown

The home secretary is to introduce new restrictions on protests, as well as allowing police officers more powers to consider the ‘cumulative impact’ of repeated demonstrations.

The plans issued by Shabana Mahmood will allow police forces to impose limits on protesters based on their previous activity, per Sky News.

More specifically, this means that police could order protesters to change the location of their demonstration if they have repeatedly held protests at the same sites.

In addition, anyone who does not obey these conditions could then be arrested.

The new restrictions, announced this morning, follow pro-Palestine marches across the country on Thursday evening, the same day that a terrorist attack on a synagogue in Greater Manchester took place. 

Criticising the protests, the home secretary deemed the demonstrations as “fundamentally un-British”. Police had asked marchers to delay their protests, which they declined to do, per Sky News.

Mahmood said she will review the UK’s existing laws to guarantee that the police have consistent and sufficient powers, such as the right to ban protests outright if necessary.

In order to allow these changes, it will include altering the Public Order Act.

“The right to protest is a fundamental freedom in our country. However, this freedom must be balanced with the freedom of their neighbours to live their lives without fear,” she said, per Sky News.

“Large, repeated protests can leave sections of our country, particularly religious communities, feeling unsafe, intimidated and scared to leave their homes.

“This has been particularly evident in relation to the considerable fear within the Jewish community, which has been expressed to me on many occasions in these recent difficult days.

“These changes mark an important step in ensuring we protect the right to protest while ensuring all feel safe in this country.”

Topics:

crackdown,Police,Protest

RELATED ARTICLES

George Galloway detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act

Gatwick

George Galloway detained at Gatwick Airport under the Terrorism Act

By Harry Warner

Graham Linehan to sue police after being arrested over trans tweets

News

Graham Linehan to sue police after being arrested over trans tweets

By Sammi Minion

British police send out undercover joggers to catch cat callers

Police

British police send out undercover joggers to catch cat callers

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

By Harry Warner

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death

News

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death

By Harry Warner

Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

By Harry Warner

TV presenter plunges to death while trying to escape armed robbers

TV presenter plunges to death while trying to escape armed robbers

By Joseph Loftus

Several people arrested as 700 Palestine Action protesters gather in London

Several people arrested as 700 Palestine Action protesters gather in London

By Joseph Loftus

Trump urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas agree to release hostages

Trump urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas agree to release hostages

By Joseph Loftus

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

Harry Kane makes history after breaking latest record

By Harry Warner

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death

News

Paul O’Grady’s grave finally has a headstone two and a half years after his death

By Harry Warner

Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

Brits in disbelief as new refillable drinks ban implemented across UK

By Harry Warner

TV presenter plunges to death while trying to escape armed robbers

TV presenter plunges to death while trying to escape armed robbers

By Joseph Loftus

Several people arrested as 700 Palestine Action protesters gather in London

Several people arrested as 700 Palestine Action protesters gather in London

By Joseph Loftus

EFL match suspended after fans invade pitch in protest

EFL

EFL match suspended after fans invade pitch in protest

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Trump urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas agree to release hostages

Trump urges Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas agree to release hostages

By Joseph Loftus

Major UK motorway closed after huge crash involving tanker

Major UK motorway closed after huge crash involving tanker

By Joseph Loftus

Man dies in weather-related incident as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland

Home News

Man dies in weather-related incident as Storm Amy batters UK and Ireland

By Stephen Porzio

Hamas agree to release all Israeli hostages under Trump’s Gaza plan

Hamas agree to release all Israeli hostages under Trump’s Gaza plan

By Joseph Loftus

Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs diagnosed with cancer

sensitive

Oasis guitarist Paul ‘Bonehead’ Arthurs diagnosed with cancer

By Joseph Loftus

Ex-Russian Deputy PM posts map of more than 20 UK sites to target and destroy

Putin

Ex-Russian Deputy PM posts map of more than 20 UK sites to target and destroy

By Ava Keady

Load more stories