Police seize £180,000 deposit from Andrew Tate

He took part in tax evasion and money laundering

Police have seized £180,000 from Andrew Tate after it was revealed he paid for a special edition Aston Martin through tax evasion and money laundering.

Devon and Cornwall Police obtained account freezing and forfeiture orders at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for the supercar deposit.

A total of £2.7m of criminal assets were seized from Mr Tate and his brother, Tristan, since December 2024.

It’s been reported that the police action was submitted to the court on the same basis as previous applications made by the force in 2024.

At that time, Judge Goldspring had stated he was satisfied of the “overall criminality of deliberate and dishonest cheat of the revenue,” per The Independent.

He then added that the Tate brothers had “engaged in long-standing conduct to evade their tax”.

Sarah Clarke KC, from Devon & Cornwall Police, told the court that the funds used to purchase the Aston Martin originally stemmed from a cryptocurrency account.

This account held multiple cryptocurrencies purchased with the funds derived from the Tate brothers’ criminal business activities. The funds had been laundered through the bank accounts that were the subject of the previous applications.

No tax or VAT had ever been paid on these funds.

The force released a statement claiming the money will be distributed in line with the Proceeds of Crime Act. The funds will be used to benefit communities, victims of crime and vulnerable people, while the Treasury will receive 50% to be spent on public services.

Jon Bancroft said: “This latest judgement follows on from our applications made against the Tate brothers, which resulted in a successful ruling in December 2024 and the forfeiture of nearly £2.7 million of criminal funds.

“From the outset, we aimed to demonstrate that Andrew and Tristan Tate evaded their tax obligations and laundered money. We succeeded in doing exactly that, and we have succeeded again this week.

“This further successful outcome shows how we will relentlessly pursue all criminal funds without fear or favour.

“The public can have confidence that Devon & Cornwall Police has the expertise, skill and tenacity to combat financial crime and bring offenders to justice, no matter how complex the case.

“Our investigations do not have geographic boundaries and we will use legislation available to us – like the civil action under the Proceeds of Crime Act (POCA) that we used in this case – to recover suspected criminal property. POCA allows police to hand over funds from unlawful activity and make excellent use of them in their communities.”