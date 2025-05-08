Police issue statement on Madeleine McCann hard drive ‘containing evidence she’s dead’

Madeleine went missing in Portugal 18 years ago.

Police have issued a statement on a Madeleine McCann hard drive ‘containing evidence she’s dead’.

Madeleine, at just three-years-old, disappeared from a Portuguese apartment 18 years ago while on holiday with her family.

Prime suspect in the case, Christian Brueckner was previously acquitted of sex crime charges in a separate case and could be released from prison as early as September.

Police are said to have discovered some horrifying items in his so-called ‘lair’ while seeking evidence against Brueckner.

According to The Sun, this included masks, guns and ammunition.

Additionally, even though he has no children himself, children’s toys, bikes, and 75 kids swimming costumes were found in the search.

A hard drive of images were also found on the suspect’s computer, as per The Sun.

The evidence is thought to be ‘key in bringing him down’, however, its exact contents were not made public.

Last night, May 7, a documentary about the case aired on Channel 4.

Madeleine McCann: The Unseen Evidence is said to further uncover evidence that ‘could point towards the prime suspect’s involvement in this unsolved crime’.

A spokesperson for Braunschweig police, told LADbible: “I can’t comment on the documentary because I haven’t seen it. In my opinion, the article in The Sun doesn’t contain any real news and also contains few direct references to Madeleine McCann.

“I assume the article was published only because of the anniversary of Madeleine’s disappearance and not because of the timeliness of the alleged evidence,” they added.

Brueckner has denied being involved in Madeleine’s disappearance, but it is widely suspected that he abducted and killed the toddler in 2007.