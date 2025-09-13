Search icon

News

13th Sep 2025

Police issue important update ahead of Tommy Robinson rally in London

Sammi Minion

The far-right leader has planned a march through the capital

The Metropolitan Police have issued an update to Londoners ahead of Tommy Robinson’s planned far-right march through the capital today.

The “Unite the Kingdom” march has been scheduled by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, for today (13 September) and will see demonstrators arrive near Waterloo Bridge and walk in unison together towards the southern end of Whitehall.

While 1,000 officers will be deployed to help keep the march under control, there had been some fears, especially for Muslim Londoners that they should avoid the city centre in fear of potential violence from the attendees.

The Police have now issued a statement dispelling those concerns.

Commander Clair Haynes said: “We recognise that there are particular concerns for many in London’s Muslim communities ahead of the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ protest given the record of anti-Muslim rhetoric and incidents of offensive chanting by a minority at previous marches.

“There have been some suggestions that Muslim Londoners should change their behaviour this Saturday, including not coming into town.

“That is not our advice. Everyone should be able to feel safe travelling into and around London.

“Our officers are there to ensure that is the case and we’d urge anyone who is out on Saturday and feels concerned to speak to us.”

Tommy Robinson himself has also urged the thousands he expects to attend to behave respectfully.

In a Twitter/X post he said: “It’s not a time for riots. It’s not a time for violence.

“It’s a time where you come and you stand proudly for your country.

“This is an imperative message and an important message: we have to control ourselves.”

Robinson’s march will be accompanied by a counter-event which has been organised by the group March Against Fascism.

The separate event will take place from midday at Russell Sqaure.

Organiser Samira Ali said: “Our demonstration will be sending a message loud and clear: we are united against the far right threat. Women don’t need the far right to keep us safe.”

Police say barriers will be put up between the two groups to help avoid any confrontations.

Commander Haynes added: “We would ask all those taking part in the protests to be considerate of the communities they are passing through to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“Officers will take a firm line on behaviour that is discriminatory or that crosses the line from protest into hate crime.”

