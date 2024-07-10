Police hunting murder suspect who ‘may be armed with crossbow’ after three women killed in UK

The public has been urged not to approach him

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who is wanted in connection with the murder of three women in Hertfordshire as reported by the BBC.

Police say they are urgently searching for 26-year-old Kyle Clifford who is under suspicion of the murder and may still be in possession of a crossbow.

They have urged the public not to approach him.

An emergency response arrived at a property in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, just before 7pm on Tuesday.

Hertfordshire Police said it was investigating the triple murder and “actively seeking” Clifford, who is from Enfield, north London.

Detective Superintendent Rob Hall said: “This is an incredibly difficult incident for the victims’ family and we would ask that their privacy is respected as they come to terms with what has happened.

"Whilst we are still in the early stages of this investigation, we are actively seeking Kyle Clifford who we believe could be in the areas of Hertfordshire or North London.

He added: “Given the serious nature of the incident, I would ask anyone who knows where he is to contact police immediately. If you believe you see him, please do not approach him and dial 999 straight away. He may still be in possession of a weapon.”