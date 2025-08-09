Search icon

09th Aug 2025

Police make arrests at Palestine Action protest

Nina McLaughlin

Metropolitan Police have confirmed that they have made arrests at a protest in support of proscribed group Palestine Action.

In a statement alongside a picture, they said: “This is the scene in Parliament Square.

“Within this crowd a significant number of people are displaying placards expressing support for Palestine Action, which is a proscribed group.

“Officers have moved in and are making arrests.”

Hundreds of people have gathered in London’s Parliament Square for the demonstration, which was organised by Defend Our Juries.

Defend Our Juries said earlier this week that the protests would go ahead despite the ban.

Palestine Action was designated a proscribed group last month, meaning it is a criminal offence to show support for the organisation.

The ban on Palestine Action means that anyone who is a member of, or shows support for, the group can face up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.

A Home Office spokesperson issued a statement before the protests: “The home secretary has been clear that the proscription of Palestine Action is not about Palestine, nor does it affect the freedom to protest on Palestinian rights.

“It only applies to the specific and narrow organisation whose activities do not reflect or represent the thousands of people across the country who continue to exercise their fundamental rights to protest on different issues.

“Freedom to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy and we protect it fiercely.”

London,Palestine Action,Police

